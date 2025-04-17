$41.220.04
Publications
Exclusives
PACE will adopt a resolution on captured journalists in October 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7434 views

PACE is preparing a resolution on Ukrainian journalists in captivity. The third hearing on this issue will take place in the near future, with the participation of human rights activists and international organizations.

PACE will adopt a resolution on captured journalists in October 2025

A resolution dedicated to the fate of captured Ukrainian journalists will be adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in October 2025. In the near future, the third hearing on Ukrainian journalists illegally held captive by Russia will take place, promises Yevhenia Kravchuk, Deputy Head of the Servant of the People faction, member of the PACE Committee on Culture, Science and Media, reports UNN.

PACE will adopt a resolution on captured Ukrainian journalists in October

- says the post on the Telegram page of the political party "Servant of the People".

According to Yevhenia Kravchuk, work on the document is ongoing together with Ukrainian journalists, civil society, the Institute of Mass Information, and international organizations.

And the third hearing on this topic will take place in the near future. At the previous ones, our human rights activist and former prisoner Maksym Butkevych spoke, and at the hearings during this session, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty spoke. And we talked about crimes against both journalists and the media themselves

- said the parliamentarian.

Reminder

UNN reported that Ukrainian human rights activist and serviceman Maksym Butkevych was released from Russian captivity.

Are journalists to blame for Russian shelling? The General Staff promised to revise the video after criticism16.04.25, 16:14

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Servant of the People
Council of Europe
