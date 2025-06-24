Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve

People's Deputy of Ukraine, Head of the Subcommittee on Criminal Procedural Legislation and Operational Investigative Activities Yulia Yatsyk supported the initiative of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who canceled the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve. Yatsyk stated this in a comment to UNN.

Yes, I support such an initiative of the General Prosecutor. It is absolutely correct, justified and meets the real need for the selection of professional personnel - Yatsyk noted.

According to her, the idea of external transparent control in personnel processes was nullified due to politicized approaches of the commissions.

The personnel reserve and the register of candidates are an artificial obstacle for professionals who are busy with work, and not trying to adapt to the next whims of those who are trying to influence personnel processes in various structures - added the people's deputy.

Let's add

Lawyer Oleg Shram also commented on the Prosecutor General's initiative. In his post on FB, he emphasized the expediency of canceling protracted procedures during the war.

One can only welcome such an approach, especially in the conditions of war, when management decisions, including personnel decisions, if necessary, need to be made already and now, and not wait for months for the implementation of certain unlimited in time and responsibility procedures. In general, all these competitive and other similar procedures are quite acceptable for peaceful countries that are in no hurry, that can afford to experiment, test certain options, wait for results for years or decades. Whereas for us, in fact, in order to just stay in place, we need to run headlong, and in order to achieve something, at least twice as fast - wrote Shram.

We remind you that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko today announced the cancellation of the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve. According to him, the current mechanism turned out to be complex, over-regulated and does not ensure the prompt staffing of prosecutor's offices.