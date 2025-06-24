$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:47 PM • 4178 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 11269 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
02:05 PM • 22910 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 47377 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 71681 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 106978 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 113913 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 88952 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 65303 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68399 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.6m/s
58%
747mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 111212 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 149585 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 116151 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 73891 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 67888 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"03:24 PM • 29422 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 68942 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 74936 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 117165 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 150580 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 18088 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 26398 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 111241 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 188947 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 310473 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11130 views

People's Deputy Yuliia Yatsyk supported the initiative of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko to cancel the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve. She considers this step justified and in line with real needs. Lawyer Oleh Shram also emphasized the expediency of canceling lengthy procedures in wartime conditions.

Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve

People's Deputy of Ukraine, Head of the Subcommittee on Criminal Procedural Legislation and Operational Investigative Activities Yulia Yatsyk supported the initiative of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who canceled the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve. Yatsyk stated this in a comment to UNN.

Yes, I support such an initiative of the General Prosecutor. It is absolutely correct, justified and meets the real need for the selection of professional personnel 

- Yatsyk noted.

According to her, the idea of external transparent control in personnel processes was nullified due to politicized approaches of the commissions.

The personnel reserve and the register of candidates are an artificial obstacle for professionals who are busy with work, and not trying to adapt to the next whims of those who are trying to influence personnel processes in various structures

- added the people's deputy.

Let's add

Lawyer Oleg Shram also commented on the Prosecutor General's initiative. In his post on FB, he emphasized the expediency of canceling protracted procedures during the war.

One can only welcome such an approach, especially in the conditions of war, when management decisions, including personnel decisions, if necessary, need to be made already and now, and not wait for months for the implementation of certain unlimited in time and responsibility procedures. In general, all these competitive and other similar procedures are quite acceptable for peaceful countries that are in no hurry, that can afford to experiment, test certain options, wait for results for years or decades. Whereas for us, in fact, in order to just stay in place, we need to run headlong, and in order to achieve something, at least twice as fast

 - wrote Shram.

We remind you that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko today announced the cancellation of the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve. According to him, the current mechanism turned out to be complex, over-regulated and does not ensure the prompt staffing of prosecutor's offices. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9