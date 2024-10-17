Overnight 22 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, two flew in the direction of Belarus
UNN
On the night of October 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 56 attack UAVs and an X-59 missile. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 22 drones, 27 were lost to electronic warfare, and 5 hit the infrastructure of the frontline regions.
At night, 22 drones out of 56 launched by Russian troops were shot down in the skies over Ukraine, 5 hitting the infrastructure of the frontline regions. The enemy also attacked with an X-59 missile . This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of October 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an X-59 guided missile from the airspace of Kursk region, as well as 56 attack UAVs and unidentified drones (launch areas: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation).
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.
As a result of air combat, 22 enemy UAVs were shot down in Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Ternopil regions. Two UAVs left the airspace in the direction of Belarus, 27 attack UAVs and UAVs of unspecified type were lost due to active counteraction of the electronic warfare of the Defense Forces. 5 hits by attack UAVs on infrastructure facilities in the frontline regions were recorded
"If you find suspicious objects that look like drones, do not take any action on your own! Immediately report the dangerous find to the police, the State Emergency Service or the local military administration," the Armed Forces emphasized.
