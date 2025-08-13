Decisions concerning the control of Ukrainian equipment are of particular importance today and require maximum deliberation. For example, one of the examples that caused a sharp public discussion was the transfer of control over the maintenance of repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters to a foreign company associated with Russia. Military-political observer of the "Information Resistance" group Oleksandr Kovalenko spoke about the related threats in an exclusive comment for UNN.

The decision of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, led by Oleksandr Bilchuk, to transfer the right to maintain repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters to the foreign private company AAL Group Ltd caused a wave of criticism from defense experts. The company is registered in the United Arab Emirates and has significant risks due to its possible involvement in the Russian military-industrial complex. At the same time, its new powers directly affect the work of Ukrainian enterprises servicing Mi-8s, which are critically important for Ukraine.

Military-political observer of the "Information Resistance" group Oleksandr Kovalenko drew attention to the activities of AAL Group Ltd several years ago and even then recorded incidents related to poor-quality maintenance of Mi-8s and security risks for Ukraine.

In general, since 2020, this company itself had the features of an average offshore company with Russian owners for such helicopter maintenance, corruption schemes, money laundering - it is unreliable from the word go. Especially considering that it is located in a location that is actually controlled by the Russian military-industrial complex. The United Arab Emirates is a center for offshore companies of Russian military-industrial complex enterprises, and it has always been so. - explains Oleksandr Kovalenko.

In this context, the decision of the State Aviation Service to choose a foreign manager of repair documentation instead of a Ukrainian state enterprise raises additional questions and criticism from experts. According to Oleksandr Kovalenko, this is a company that has already worked with the Russian military-industrial complex in the past and potentially continues to do so. Such cooperation creates risks of technical dependence of Ukrainian enterprises on the aggressor country.

Since this company has already participated in this, I consider transferring powers to it or entrusting it with repair work or anything else to be a big mistake. It has already discredited itself, and I don't think that anything has critically changed for the better in these five years, rather – the opposite. - emphasizes the military-political observer.

Mi-8 helicopters play an important role in the Ukrainian aviation system. Therefore, according to the expert, the transfer of control over the maintenance of their repair documentation to a company with a dubious reputation, which is associated with the aggressor country, creates, in their opinion, unacceptable risks for national security.

Undoubtedly, there is a risk of data leakage, intelligence operations by the enemy in a hybrid format or any other. This is even a risk of sabotage. - notes Oleksandr Kovalenko.

In conclusion, Oleksandr Kovalenko emphasized that in the field of maintenance of repair documentation for Mi-8 and other aviation equipment, Ukraine must act flexibly, adhering to quality standards and necessary procedures, but without excessive bureaucratization. In wartime, quick and strategically balanced decisions are needed. As an example, he cited the repair and modernization of captured Russian equipment and weapons, as well as equipment provided by partners, including tanks and artillery, which is already used for defense needs. In his opinion, the approach should be similar in the case of Mi-8, because the requirements for coordination with companies associated with the aggressor country only complicate the process and create additional risks.

The decision of the State Aviation Service also caused a strong reaction from parliamentarians. Thus, People's Deputy Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk called it "economically inexpedient and unacceptable," especially in wartime, when Ukraine has certified companies with all the necessary competencies.

People's Deputy and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi emphasized that the relevant decision not only may contain very significant risks for the security and defense sector, but is generally anti-state. The parliamentarian called for its cancellation and the removal of Oleksandr Bilchuk from the post of head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine. He has already raised these issues with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prime Minister.

In turn, People's Deputy Yuriy Zdebskyi insists that due to public outcry and security concerns, decisions should be thoroughly analyzed and a legal assessment given by the relevant authorities - the SBU and the National Police.