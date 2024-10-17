Russians attacked Kyiv with drones: all detected UAVs were neutralized, a high-rise building was damaged by the Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with attack drones. All detected drones were neutralized, but an apartment building was damaged in the Desnianskyi district. There is no information about the victims.
Russian troops attacked Kyiv with attack drones overnight. All drones detected over the capital and on the outskirts of the city were neutralized, but a multi-storey building was damaged in the Desnianskyi district as a result of the Russian attack, KCMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reported.
Details
"The Russian army attacked the capital of Ukraine again at night with attack drones! Russian drones came at Kyiv in waves and from different directions," said KCMA chief Serhiy Popko.
Since yesterday evening and throughout the night, the air alert in the city has reportedly been announced 4 times, with a total of three and a half hours of danger. In addition to the threat of UAVs, one of the alarms was related to the threat of enemy ballistic weapons. "As a result of the coordinated work of air defense and other components of the defense forces, all Russian UAVs that were detected in the airspace over Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city were neutralized (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force)," Popko said.
"Preliminarily, an apartment building was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian attack drones in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv . According to the information available at the moment, window glazing and interior decoration were damaged on three floors of the building. There was no information about the victims," said the head of the KCMA.
