Sergiy Popko

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, rocket fragments fell on the roof of a private house. There was no fire or destruction, and no information on casualties.
One person died as a result of a rocket attack by Russian troops on the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Damage to buildings and cars was also reported.
The capital experienced two air alerts totaling 3. 5 hours due to UAV attacks. The wreckage of the downed drone fell in the Darnytskyi district, with no injuries.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine due to a missile threat. The KCMA urges people to go to shelters immediately.
In the Dnipro District of Kiev, rocket fragments fell into an open area. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries or damage, and the Air Alert continues.
Temporary checkpoints are being deployed in the capital and counter-sabotage measures are being taken as part of security exercises. The exercises include checking documents and vehicles to improve the city's security system.
In the morning, Russia launched a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv that lasted more than 2 hours. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles along with Shahed UAVs, and all targets were destroyed by air defense forces.
Kyiv authorities may introduce schedules of emergency power outages due to the threat of a missile strike. Air defense is operating in the city, and people are asked to stay in shelters.
The Russian air force took off with Tu-95MS and MiG-31K aircraft carrying “Daggers,” which triggered an air raid. The air defense forces destroyed about 10 enemy drones that threatened Kyiv, with no damage.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed about 15 enemy drones during a night attack on Kyiv. The air raid lasted almost 5 hours, with no damage or casualties.
The air defense system neutralized more than 30 enemy drones over Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city. The attack damaged buildings in six districts and injured two people.
In a residential building in Holosiivskyi district, significant damage to an apartment was recorded. A fire broke out on the territory of a local garage cooperative, there is no information about the victims.
In Kyiv, debris from an enemy drone fell, damaging the road surface and the power grid. The blast wave also damaged the windows of a dormitory and an office building, with no casualties.
An air alert has been issued in the Ukrainian capital due to the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles. The head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, urged city residents to go to shelters.
Debris has fallen in the Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv. A fire broke out in a 16-story building, and emergency services were sent to the scene.
In Solomyansky district of Kyiv, debris from enemy UAVs was spotted falling. The windows of several houses were damaged, and there is no information about the victims.
Explosions are heard in the capital of Ukraine and air defense is activated. Enemy drones are spotted in the sky over Kyiv region, and people are urged to take shelter.
At night, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, all targets were shot down by air defense forces. Damage to residential buildings, administrative buildings and power lines was reported, with no casualties.
On the night of October 25, air defense and electronic warfare systems shot down about 15 enemy drones over Kyiv in two waves of attacks.
Russian troops launched another attack on Kyiv using drones. All enemy UAVs threatening the capital were neutralized by air defense forces. The air alert lasted almost 6 hours.
Loud noises can be heard in Kyiv due to air defense activities. The head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, urged residents to stay in shelters until the air raid is over.
As a result of the UAV attack in Kyiv, debris fell on open territory in the Dnipro district. It was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district decoration of walls and broken windows in a residential building. Also, a fire broke out in the Solomyan district, one person was injured.
Last night, Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones in several waves. The air defense system neutralized about a dozen drones, and according to preliminary data, there were no damages or casualties.
Air defense forces repelled a nighttime Russian drone attack on Kyiv that lasted more than 3. 5 hours.
Air defense forces have been activated in Kyiv due to an attack by enemy drones. The KCMA urges residents to take shelter, and an air alert has been declared in the capital and several regions.
At night, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with attack drones. All detected drones were neutralized, but an apartment building was damaged in the Desnianskyi district. There is no information about the victims.
Enemy forces attacked Kyiv with drones, but all enemy UAVs were destroyed. The air raid lasted over 2 hours, with no information on damage or casualties.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and Kyiv region due to the threat of drones. Air defense forces are working on targets, and people are being urged to go to shelters.
In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv using Kinzhal missiles. Air defense successfully destroyed all air targets. Debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with no damage or casualties.
Debris has fallen in two districts of Kyiv as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or damage, information is being clarified.