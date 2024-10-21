Fragments of enemy drones fell in Kyiv: one victim was treated by medics on the spot
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the UAV attack in Kyiv, debris fell on open territory in the Dnipro district. It was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district decoration of walls and broken windows in a residential building. Also, a fire broke out in the Solomyan district, one person was injured.
In Kyiv, as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs, debris fell on an open area. At the same time, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an apartment building in an apartment building was partially damaged and windows were smashed. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, according to UNN.
Details
In the capital of Ukraine, debris fell in the Dniprovsky district due to attacks by attack drones. Preliminary, they landed in an open area. No fire was detected, and there is no information on possible damage or casualties at this time.
In the Holosiiv district, partial damage to the decoration of walls in an apartment building, as well as broken windows, was recorded. However, there were no serious destructions or fires. Fortunately, no victims were found either.
In addition, the roof of a private residential building caught fire in the Solomyan district. The fire has now been contained, and the victim was treated by medics on the spot.
