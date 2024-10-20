Air alert declared in Kyiv due to approaching attack UAV
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv is on air alert again due to the approach of an attack drone. The Kyiv City Military Administration urges residents to stay in shelters until the threat is over.
Kyiv is again on air alert. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration , UNN reports.
Recall
The Air Force warned that an attack UAV was approaching Kyiv. Therefore, until the threat is over, people should stay in shelters.
