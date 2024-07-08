Air defense is operating in Kyiv - KCMA
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense systems were activated in Kyiv amid a missile threat, and after Ukrainian air force warned of an enemy Kinzhal missile, explosions occurred in the capital.
Air defense is operating in Kyiv, KCMA reported on Monday, amid a missile threat, UNN reports.
Details
"Air raid alert continues! Air defense is working in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!" said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.
