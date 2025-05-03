$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 11982 views

Publications
Exclusives
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 91681 views
The USA has removed Romania from the visa-free list: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

The US has excluded Romania from the visa-free entry program, where it was added under the previous administration of Joe Biden. The reason is the protection of the integrity of the program and security.

The USA has removed Romania from the visa-free list: what is known

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced the exclusion of Romania from the Visa Waiver Program, to which it was added under the previous administration of Joe Biden. This is stated in the department's statement, writes UNN.

Details

The US Department of Homeland Security decided to review Romania's status on March 25. On May 2, the decision was canceled in agreement with the State Department, in order to "protect the integrity of the VWP and ensure border and immigration security."

We are grateful to Romania for its close partnership over the years aimed at strengthening security cooperation. In the future, the issue of Romania's admission to the Visa Waiver Program may be reviewed

- said Assistant Secretary of State Tricia McLaughlin.

In turn, the Romanian government asked the United States to clarify the grounds for canceling participation in the visa-free regime program.

Romanian citizens deserve the same treatment as citizens of other allied countries who enjoy visa-free access to the United States, and therefore the Romanian government will continue diplomatic dialogue at the highest level to ensure that Romanians' rights are respected

- the statement reads.

Reference

Romania was to become the 43rd country on the Visa Waiver list. The corresponding invitation was approved by former US President Joe Biden on January 9, that is, 11 days before the end of his term.

We will remind

Romania and Bulgaria are concerned that an agreement between the United States and Russia could restore Moscow's influence in the Black Sea. The negotiations concern the safety of navigation and export.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
United States Department of Homeland Security
Joe Biden
Romania
United States
