Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

The fashion-themed event will take place next Monday, May 5. Famous American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is among those who can cause a sensation on the red carpet. Over the decades, Lopez has become bolder in her image for the Met Gala. Вusinessinsider reminded, and UNN reports, what J. Lo's images were during the historical decades.

Jennifer Lopez has long been a favorite of the biggest fashion evening, and has earned critical acclaim as the "most consistent and influential Latin American figure"

Lopez debuted at the Met Gala in 1999, choosing a simple silk dress with a fur jacket to match.

But over these decades, Lopez has become bolder in her image for the Met Gala, which has a mix of old Hollywood glamor, cowboy chic and her own version of the revealing dress.

Вusinessinsider recalls all of J. Lo's outfits at the Met Gala: from the least to the most iconic.

Jennifer Lopez debuted at the Met Gala in a monochrome look that "reflected the time"

In 1999, Lopez appeared at the show with her then-boyfriend Sean Combs.

The theme was "Rock Style": a fur jacket, a silk dress to match, and low-heeled shoes. As soon as she took off her jacket, she immediately showed off her signature style. Lopez wore a dress with a cutout that she could easily wear today.

Met Gala 2008 - then Lopez's dress was similar to the "prom" style of the mid-2000s

Lopez wore an Alberta Ferretti turquoise dress to the 2008 Met Gala, which was called "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy". With a pleated bodice and lots of beading, Lopez complemented the look with a sparkly clutch and a cuff bracelet reminiscent of a corsage.

Something like slow dancing in the school gym to the song "All My Life".

Met Gala 2006: Lopez's dress was pretty, but simple

At the 2006 Met Gala, Lopez wore a baby pink dress by Versace. The context of the image is similar to the theme "Anglomania: Tradition and Disruption in British Fashion".

The dress has a similar silhouette to Lopez's 2008 ensemble, but the color and ruffles made it very feminine and elegant. But is it not the "Oscars" ceremony - a better place for such an outfit, Іnsider concludes.

In 2007, the singer offered old Hollywood glamor in honor of the theme "Poiret: King of Fashion".

Although this image is not very memorable, there is no denying that Lopez looked glamorous.

2004: Lopez made a splash in Dolce & Gabbana advertising

On the red carpet of the Met Gala-2004, Lopez added drama with the support of legendary designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

During the event called "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century", the star wore a dress from their brand. Lopez looked gorgeous in a romantic black dress with several unique details.

A daring sheer lace bodice. .. black buttons running down the sides of the dress. A ruffled skirt, braided hairstyle and bright red lipstick added a flamenco touch to the ensemble. - the publication draws attention to the details.

In 2013, in honor of the Met Gala "PUNK: Chaos to Couture", Lopez had even more fun with her style

Then Lopez came out in a long-sleeved dress by Michael Kors.

The head-to-toe sheer outfit was covered in black spots reminiscent of a cheetah print. Lopez complemented the look with a towering pompadour that Cyndi Lauper would have been proud of. - writes the publication.

Perhaps the dress was more like a jungle than punk. However, the meaningful superstar felt comfortable adding this daring style to the Met Gala.

Lopez stunned in a fire engine red dress at the 2011 Met Gala - a tribute to Alexander McQueen

The 2011 Met Gala red carpet was dedicated to honoring one of fashion's greatest pioneers - Alexander McQueen. A year after the death of the prominent British designer.

Lopez's red Gucci dress is definitely beautiful. The flowing dress had a cutout on the bodice and a butterfly-shaped neckline, and Lopez complemented the ensemble with a red shoulder accessory covered in flowers.

The styling - a sleek hairstyle and dramatic red lips - was spot on. Although this look is not one of Lopez's most memorable, it is one of the most beautiful, the publication writes.

Naked dresses at the 2015 Met Gala: Lopez was among the stars who picked up on the trend

Rihanna started the trend for revealing dresses, wearing a barely covered dress to the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Lopez also joined the trend, wearing a sheer red dress by Versace for the screening of "China: Through the Looking Glass".

The one-shoulder dress was adorned with a glittering (and strategically placed) dragon that ran down the bodice.

Lopez may have eschewed the avant-garde theme of the 2017 Met Gala, but she certainly looked like a Hollywood dream

Most of the headlines about J.Lo's appearance at the 2017 Met Gala were devoted to her red carpet debut with then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Their relationship is a long story.

Does the dress fit into the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" exhibition? Absolutely not. But Lopez often chooses to do her own thing.

Lopez's sky-blue dress exudes undeniable 1970s glamor. The high slit and sheer cape add sophistication to the ensemble, as do her high ponies and massive Harry Winston earrings.

Lopez channeled her inner cowgirl for the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in 2021

Lopez's approach to the Met Gala has changed in recent years.

By embracing the theme and opting for a bolder outfit, Lopez makes it clear that she's one to watch on the steps of the Metropolitan.

With her brown ensemble from Ralph Lauren, which was covered in the finest silver sequins, the singer and actress caused an unconditional sensation.

The dress featured a deep neckline, a thigh-high slit and a train that dramatically cascaded down the iconic Met Gala steps.

Lopez also wore a dress with a brown faux fur cape, a silver necklace, a leather belt and a choker.

Lopez brought back the naked dress in 2024, adorning it with 2.5 million silver beads

Lopez made sure that all eyes were on her during the creation of the "Garden of Time" theme, where she was co-chair along with Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny.

The custom-made Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress took over 800 hours to make and featured a plunging neckline, sheer fabric, strategically placed silver beads and a dramatic train. Lopez paired her ensemble with a bold diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

However, some believe that Lopez's outfit was lost in a sea of ​​naked dresses that appeared at the 2024 Met Gala on celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, FKA Twigs, Phoebe Dynevor and Elle Fanning.

