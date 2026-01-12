Return of the "government of hope" to Khartoum: Sudan restores civilian rule after three years of war

$42.990.00
06:21 PM • 9008 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 14783 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 16960 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 18750 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 34840 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 28476 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 32776 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43174 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 67020 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44634 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Popular news
Trump said Cuba would no longer receive oil or financial support from VenezuelaJanuary 11, 01:40 PM • 5332 views
Strikes on drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea: SOF show footage of the attackVideoJanuary 11, 03:33 PM • 7054 views
"You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump": Congressman urged US military not to obey order to invade GreenlandJanuary 11, 04:10 PM • 5538 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedules05:42 PM • 6710 views
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guarantees06:48 PM • 4538 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 34840 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 105338 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 131896 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 101091 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 113744 views
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 21395 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24092 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 79742 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 80310 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 100525 views
Return of the "government of hope" to Khartoum: Sudan restores civilian rule after three years of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Sudan's military government has returned to the capital Khartoum after three years of war. Prime Minister Kamil Idris announced the start of work of the "government of hope" to restore basic services.

Return of the "government of hope" to Khartoum: Sudan restores civilian rule after three years of war
Photo: Reuters

Sudan's military government has officially returned to the country's capital, Khartoum. For the past three years, state institutions have been based in the coastal city of Port Sudan in the east of the country due to fierce fighting. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris announced on Sunday the start of the "government of hope" directly in the capital. The main priority was named the restoration of basic services for the population, which is in a critical condition. According to Idris, primary efforts will be aimed at establishing electricity and water supply, as well as launching health care and education institutions.

Conflict escalation: two soldiers killed in Chad by a drone attack from Sudan26.12.25, 20:24 • 3878 views

It should be recalled that the Sudanese army was driven out of the capital by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at the beginning of the civil war in 2023. Only in March 2025 did the military manage to make a strategic breakthrough and regain control of the city.

Scale of the humanitarian catastrophe

Khartoum remains in ruins. According to the UN, about 5 million people left the city during the conflict. Those who remained experienced a brutal occupation by the RSF, accompanied by mass looting and seizure of civilian housing. As of today, basic city services are barely functioning.

Kamil Idris declared 2026 the "year of peace" for Sudan. During the war, at least 150,000 people died in the country, and about 12 million became refugees. The UN classifies the situation in Sudan as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Despite the return of the government, the situation remains tense: both sides of the conflict continue to receive weapons from foreign states, and international peace initiatives have not yet achieved a stable result. 

UN humanitarian mission visits captured Al-Fashir in Sudan for the first time: signs of mass atrocities found31.12.25, 19:08 • 4115 views

Stepan Haftko

