Return of the "government of hope" to Khartoum: Sudan restores civilian rule after three years of war

Photo: Reuters

Sudan's military government has officially returned to the country's capital, Khartoum. For the past three years, state institutions have been based in the coastal city of Port Sudan in the east of the country due to fierce fighting. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris announced on Sunday the start of the "government of hope" directly in the capital. The main priority was named the restoration of basic services for the population, which is in a critical condition. According to Idris, primary efforts will be aimed at establishing electricity and water supply, as well as launching health care and education institutions.

It should be recalled that the Sudanese army was driven out of the capital by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at the beginning of the civil war in 2023. Only in March 2025 did the military manage to make a strategic breakthrough and regain control of the city.

Scale of the humanitarian catastrophe

Khartoum remains in ruins. According to the UN, about 5 million people left the city during the conflict. Those who remained experienced a brutal occupation by the RSF, accompanied by mass looting and seizure of civilian housing. As of today, basic city services are barely functioning.

Kamil Idris declared 2026 the "year of peace" for Sudan. During the war, at least 150,000 people died in the country, and about 12 million became refugees. The UN classifies the situation in Sudan as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Despite the return of the government, the situation remains tense: both sides of the conflict continue to receive weapons from foreign states, and international peace initiatives have not yet achieved a stable result.

