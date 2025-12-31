$42.390.17
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 3204 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 6248 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 11560 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 15957 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 17235 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 15970 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 14841 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13802 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 15133 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UN humanitarian mission visits captured Al-Fashir in Sudan for the first time: signs of mass atrocities found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

A UN team visited Al-Fashir in Sudan after its capture, confirming a catastrophic humanitarian situation and signs of mass killings. Hundreds of people remain in the city without access to water, medicine, and food.

UN humanitarian mission visits captured Al-Fashir in Sudan for the first time: signs of mass atrocities found
Photo: AP

A UN team made its first multi-hour visit to the capital of North Darfur, Al-Fashir, Sudan, after its capture by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in October 2025. The mission confirmed a catastrophic humanitarian situation and evidence of mass killings of civilians. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator for Sudan, Denise Brown, described the visit as a trip to "the scene of a massive crime." Earlier, satellite images recorded mass graves and the burning of bodies of the dead, the number of which could be in the hundreds.

UN demands access to Sudan's Al-Fashir after reports of mass atrocities19.11.25, 16:42 • 3017 views

During the inspection of the Saudi Hospital, where, according to eyewitnesses, militants killed 460 patients, UN representatives noticed traces of thorough cleaning of the building.

This by no means means that this story has been erased, because the people who fled, fled with this story

- Brown emphasized.

Life in a humanitarian collapse

Hundreds of people remain in the city, living in abandoned buildings and makeshift shelters without access to clean water, toilets, and medicines. The food situation is critical: in the local market, the price of one kilogram of rice reaches 100 dollars. Only on Tuesday, the first charity kitchen, opened by the local humanitarian initiative ERR, started operating in the city.

According to UN representatives, the surrounding villages appear completely abandoned, but there is evidence that part of the population continues to be held captive, and many wounded need immediate evacuation. The main task of the current mission was to determine safe routes for further aid delivery and to deploy a broader assessment of the situation in the region.

Terror in Darfur: Sudanese paramilitary forces hold captives for ransom, witnesses report executions – Reuters03.12.25, 17:02 • 3217 views

