UN humanitarian mission visits captured Al-Fashir in Sudan for the first time: signs of mass atrocities found

A UN team made its first multi-hour visit to the capital of North Darfur, Al-Fashir, Sudan, after its capture by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in October 2025. The mission confirmed a catastrophic humanitarian situation and evidence of mass killings of civilians. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator for Sudan, Denise Brown, described the visit as a trip to "the scene of a massive crime." Earlier, satellite images recorded mass graves and the burning of bodies of the dead, the number of which could be in the hundreds.

During the inspection of the Saudi Hospital, where, according to eyewitnesses, militants killed 460 patients, UN representatives noticed traces of thorough cleaning of the building.

This by no means means that this story has been erased, because the people who fled, fled with this story - Brown emphasized.

Life in a humanitarian collapse

Hundreds of people remain in the city, living in abandoned buildings and makeshift shelters without access to clean water, toilets, and medicines. The food situation is critical: in the local market, the price of one kilogram of rice reaches 100 dollars. Only on Tuesday, the first charity kitchen, opened by the local humanitarian initiative ERR, started operating in the city.

According to UN representatives, the surrounding villages appear completely abandoned, but there is evidence that part of the population continues to be held captive, and many wounded need immediate evacuation. The main task of the current mission was to determine safe routes for further aid delivery and to deploy a broader assessment of the situation in the region.

