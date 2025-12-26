Conflict escalation: two soldiers killed in Chad by a drone attack from Sudan
Two Chadian soldiers were killed and one wounded in a drone strike on a military camp in the border town of Tine. Chadian intelligence suggests the drone came from Sudan, where a war is ongoing.
Two Chadian soldiers were killed and another seriously wounded in a drone strike on a military camp in the border town of Tiné, which provoked a threat of military escalation between the countries. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
The attack took place on Friday at dawn in the Tiné department, which borders war-torn Sudan. Department prefect Hamit Hassan confirmed the deaths of the servicemen but could not specify the drone's affiliation. According to Chadian intelligence, the drone came from Sudan, where a confrontation between the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces is ongoing.
We are still confirming the origin of this drone. If it is a Sudanese military drone, we will exercise our right to retaliatory measures.
Currently, the airbase in the eastern city of Abéché has been put on high alert, and ground reinforcements have arrived in Tiné.
Humanitarian crisis in the conflict zone
The border town of Tiné is a key transit point for refugees fleeing the fighting in Sudan. According to the International Rescue Committee, the war in Sudan has already forced more than 12 million people to leave their homes. The lack of resources to provide water and shelter for displaced people slows their movement deeper into Chad, forcing thousands to remain dangerously close to the border.
The Sudanese army and RSF representatives have not yet commented on the incident. Chadian authorities continue to identify the drone wreckage to establish the responsible party.
