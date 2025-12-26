Conflict escalation: two soldiers killed in Chad by a drone attack from Sudan

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
06:17 PM • 1018 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 9494 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 12919 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 19521 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 34281 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 23107 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 18731 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18614 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20422 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 42401 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4m/s
86%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 25797 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two childrenDecember 26, 10:19 AM • 16501 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideoDecember 26, 11:33 AM • 16283 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 12668 views
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - pollPhoto03:38 PM • 12240 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 4934 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 9496 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 12752 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 34281 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 42401 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
David Arakhamia
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 4930 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM • 2638 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 5406 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 8410 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 25511 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Series
Heating
Social network

Conflict escalation: two soldiers killed in Chad by a drone attack from Sudan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Two Chadian soldiers were killed and one wounded in a drone strike on a military camp in the border town of Tine. Chadian intelligence suggests the drone came from Sudan, where a war is ongoing.

Conflict escalation: two soldiers killed in Chad by a drone attack from Sudan

Two Chadian soldiers were killed and another seriously wounded in a drone strike on a military camp in the border town of Tiné, which provoked a threat of military escalation between the countries. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The attack took place on Friday at dawn in the Tiné department, which borders war-torn Sudan. Department prefect Hamit Hassan confirmed the deaths of the servicemen but could not specify the drone's affiliation. According to Chadian intelligence, the drone came from Sudan, where a confrontation between the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces is ongoing.

South Sudan army officer and soldiers arrested in connection with UN staffer's death19.12.25, 20:41 • 3939 views

We are still confirming the origin of this drone. If it is a Sudanese military drone, we will exercise our right to retaliatory measures.

— a Chadian military intelligence officer told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Currently, the airbase in the eastern city of Abéché has been put on high alert, and ground reinforcements have arrived in Tiné.

Humanitarian crisis in the conflict zone

The border town of Tiné is a key transit point for refugees fleeing the fighting in Sudan. According to the International Rescue Committee, the war in Sudan has already forced more than 12 million people to leave their homes. The lack of resources to provide water and shelter for displaced people slows their movement deeper into Chad, forcing thousands to remain dangerously close to the border.

The Sudanese army and RSF representatives have not yet commented on the incident. Chadian authorities continue to identify the drone wreckage to establish the responsible party.

UN accuses Sudanese militants of killing over 1,000 civilians in Darfur18.12.25, 18:14 • 3545 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Reuters
United Nations
Chad
Sudan