Google integrates purchases from Walmart and Shopify directly into the Gemini chatbot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Google is expanding Gemini's functionality, allowing users to purchase products from Walmart, Shopify, and other retailers directly within the chat. This feature, introduced on January 11, enables instant payment for purchases without navigating to third-party websites.

Google integrates purchases from Walmart and Shopify directly into the Gemini chatbot

Google has announced a massive expansion of its Gemini artificial intelligence functionality. Thanks to partnerships with Walmart, Shopify, Wayfair, and other major retailers, the chatbot is transforming into a virtual salesperson, allowing users to purchase goods directly within the chat window. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The new feature was unveiled on January 11 at the annual National Retail Federation convention in New York. The key innovation was the ability for instant payment: customers can find a product using AI and complete the purchase without navigating to third-party websites.

Apple shares on the verge of longest losing streak since 199110.01.26, 01:28 • 4284 views

Walmart's incoming CEO, John Furner, called the move "the next great evolution in retail," emphasizing the shift from traditional search to commerce driven by personalized AI agents.

How shopping through Gemini works

The system operates on the principle of intelligent selection. If a user asks for advice on choosing gear, for example, for a ski trip, Gemini generates a list of suggestions from partner retailers. Walmart customers who link their accounts with Gemini will receive recommendations based on their previous order history. Selected items are automatically added to existing Walmart or Sam's Club online carts.

Competition in the AI shopping market

The launch of this feature intensifies the struggle between technology giants. Recall that in October 2025, OpenAI also entered into an agreement with Walmart, allowing ChatGPT users to purchase most goods (with the exception of fresh produce) through the chatbot. Currently, Google, OpenAI, and Amazon are competing to create the most seamless shopping experience, striving to keep the user within their ecosystems throughout the entire cycle - from search to payment. 

Google surpasses Apple in market value for the first time since 201908.01.26, 19:35 • 4116 views

Stepan Haftko

