Google surpasses Apple in market value for the first time since 2019

Google Alphabet has surpassed Apple in value for the first time in seven years. As of the close of trading on January 7, Google was valued at approximately $3.88 trillion, while Apple was at $3.84 trillion. This is reported by CNBC, writes UNN.

Google's shares rose by more than 2% in one day, while Apple's shares fell by more than 4% over the past five days. Experts attribute the change in positions to Google's active investment in artificial intelligence, while Apple lags behind.

In 2025, Google became one of the most successful companies on the American stock exchange. In particular, the company introduced a new chip for artificial intelligence, Ironwood, as well as an updated AI model, Gemini 3. Overall, Google's shares grew by 65% over the year — the best result for the company since 2009.

Cloud computing is the use of internet services to obtain IT resources (servers, software, storage) instead of buying and maintaining one's own expensive equipment. This allows companies to operate flexibly, pay only for used resources, and scale as needed. In the first nine months of 2025, Google signed large contracts worth over $1 billion — more than in the previous two years combined.

As the publication notes, Apple, meanwhile, has barely participated in the artificial intelligence race that began after the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022. The company planned to release an updated version of Siri with artificial intelligence in 2025 but postponed the launch to 2026.

