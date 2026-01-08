Google surpasses Apple in market value for the first time since 2019

$42.720.15
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 10665 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 15083 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 19828 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 15072 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 13701 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 11652 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17036 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13189 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 49943 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Publications
Exclusives
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
January 8, 07:54 AM
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
January 8, 08:37 AM
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdrifts
January 8, 09:50 AM
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in Prykarpattia
12:02 PM
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutors
01:29 PM
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
03:30 PM
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
January 7, 12:23 PM
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips
January 7, 11:57 AM
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
China
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
January 8, 08:37 AM
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
January 7, 02:22 PM
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
January 6, 12:31 PM
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
January 5, 09:31 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
January 4, 05:30 PM
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Financial Times

Google surpasses Apple in market value for the first time since 2019

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Google's parent company, Alphabet, has surpassed Apple in market value for the first time in seven years, reaching $3.88 trillion. This was due to Google's investments in AI and a decline in Apple's stock.

Google surpasses Apple in market value for the first time since 2019

Google Alphabet has surpassed Apple in value for the first time in seven years. As of the close of trading on January 7, Google was valued at approximately $3.88 trillion, while Apple was at $3.84 trillion. This is reported by CNBC, writes UNN.

Details

Google's shares rose by more than 2% in one day, while Apple's shares fell by more than 4% over the past five days. Experts attribute the change in positions to Google's active investment in artificial intelligence, while Apple lags behind.

In 2025, Google became one of the most successful companies on the American stock exchange. In particular, the company introduced a new chip for artificial intelligence, Ironwood, as well as an updated AI model, Gemini 3. Overall, Google's shares grew by 65% over the year — the best result for the company since 2009.

Investigative reporter sues Musk's xAI, Google, and OpenAI over chatbot training23.12.25, 09:12 • 5154 views

Cloud computing is the use of internet services to obtain IT resources (servers, software, storage) instead of buying and maintaining one's own expensive equipment. This allows companies to operate flexibly, pay only for used resources, and scale as needed. In the first nine months of 2025, Google signed large contracts worth over $1 billion — more than in the previous two years combined.

As the publication notes, Apple, meanwhile, has barely participated in the artificial intelligence race that began after the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022. The company planned to release an updated version of Siri with artificial intelligence in 2025 but postponed the launch to 2026.

Google launches new Gmail feature: users will be able to change their email address25.12.25, 17:07 • 3605 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
