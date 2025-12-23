Investigative reporter sues Musk's xAI, Google, and OpenAI over chatbot training

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 6198 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 21851 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 37830 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 55313 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 36767 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 32641 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 28426 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 25333 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21621 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18722 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.1m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 15977 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"02:14 AM • 16745 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhoto02:50 AM • 15812 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 15912 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 17182 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 55271 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 45736 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 74863 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 96694 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 131550 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Oleh Kiper
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 15243 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 18041 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 40424 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 37654 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 39231 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
The New York Times
The Washington Post
The Diplomat

Investigative reporter sues Musk's xAI, Google, and OpenAI over chatbot training

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

Investigative reporter John Carreyrou, known for exposing Theranos, has filed a lawsuit against xAI, Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, Meta Platforms and Perplexity. He accuses the companies of using copyrighted books to train their artificial intelligence systems without permission.

Investigative reporter sues Musk's xAI, Google, and OpenAI over chatbot training

An investigative reporter, best known for exposing fraud at the Silicon Valley blood-testing startup Theranos, on Monday sued Elon Musk's xAI, Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, Meta Platforms, and Perplexity for using copyrighted books without permission to train their artificial intelligence systems, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

New York Times reporter and author of "Bad Blood" John Carreyrou filed a lawsuit in a California federal court along with five other authors, accusing AI companies of pirating their books and feeding them into large language models (LLMs) that power the companies' chatbots.

This lawsuit is one of several copyright lawsuits brought by authors and other copyright holders against technology companies over the use of their work in AI training. This case is the first in which xAI is named as a defendant.

Unlike other cases under consideration, the authors are not seeking to join a larger class action lawsuit – a type of lawsuit that, they say, favors defendants by allowing them to negotiate a single settlement with many plaintiffs.

"Companies specializing in the legal field should not be able to extinguish thousands and thousands of high-value claims so easily at favorable prices," the lawsuit states.

In August, Anthropic reached the first major settlement in an AI training copyright dispute, agreeing to pay $1.5 billion to a group of authors who claimed the company had pirated millions of books. The new lawsuit states that members of the group in that case would receive "a tiny fraction (only 2%) of the copyright law's statutory limit of $150,000" for each infringed work.

During a November hearing in the Anthropic class action lawsuit, U.S. District Judge William Alsup criticized a separate law firm co-founded by Roche for soliciting authors to opt out of the settlement in search of a "better deal." Roche declined to comment on Monday.

Later in the hearing, Carreyrou told the judge that stealing books to create Anthropic's AI was "original sin" and that the settlement did not go far enough.

Trump sues BBC for $10 billion over alleged misrepresentation of his speech16.12.25, 09:43 • 3536 views

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesMultimedia
Technology
OpenAI
The New York Times
California
Google