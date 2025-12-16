Trump sues BBC for $10 billion over alleged misrepresentation of his speech

$42.250.05
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
03:55 AM • 10435 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 4370 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 19440 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 16465 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 15287 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 11737 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10599 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 14260 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 43307 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 50683 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice
December 15, 01:34 PM • 46921 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual support
December 15, 11:52 AM • 53666 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings
December 13, 04:20 PM • 100729 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways
December 13, 12:38 PM • 118835 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Europe
Germany
Technology
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136
Social network

Trump sues BBC for $10 billion over alleged misrepresentation of his speech

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Miami court against the BBC for $10 billion for defamation and violation of Florida's trade practices law. The lawsuit concerns edited footage of Trump's speech shown on the Panorama program.

A lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was filed on Monday in a federal court in Miami. The lawsuit contains one claim for alleged defamation and another for the BBC's violation of Florida's trade practices act. Trump is seeking at least $5 billion in damages for each count, as well as other costs. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Alejandro Brito, Trump's lawyer, confirmed that the total amount of damages claimed is $10 billion. Some media, including Bloomberg News, initially reported that the lawsuit was filed for $5 billion.

Trump threatened to sue after BBC chairman Samir Shah acknowledged on November 10 that edited footage of Trump's speech shown on the Panorama program in 2024 mistakenly created "the impression of a direct call to violent action." Days later, the broadcaster issued a second apology but rejected the president's demand for compensation.

I am suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth. Literally, they put words in my mouth. They made me say things I never said

- Trump said on Monday at the White House.

The BBC has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Lawsuit filed against Trump in US over construction of ballroom in White House13.12.25, 08:38 • 5163 views

The documentary created the impression that Trump urged his supporters to "go to the Capitol" and "fight to the end" before the riots. In reality, he said they should "support our brave senators and congressmen and congresswomen." The phrase "fight to the end" came from another part of the speech.

The lawsuit alleges that the editing was "a brazen attempt to interfere with and influence the outcome of the election to the detriment of President Trump."

This instance of falsification — in the form of distorting content and splicing together completely unrelated fragments of words — is part of the BBC's long-standing practice of manipulating President Trump's speeches and presenting content in a misleading way to defame him, including by fabricating calls for violence that he never made

- Trump's lawyer stated in the lawsuit.

Last month, the BBC complied with some of Trump's demands by issuing a formal apology and removing from broadcast a program titled "Trump: A Second Chance," which aired a week before the 2024 presidential election. This followed the unexpected November resignations of BBC Director-General Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness a few days earlier.

The BBC's response was deemed insufficient by Trump, and last month he increased his demands from $1 billion to $5 billion while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Donald Trump threatens BBC with $1 billion lawsuit over editing his speech10.11.25, 20:55 • 7793 views

Recall

Trump has a history of lawsuits against media for coverage that the president deems unfair or biased. By using or threatening to use the courts and the powers of his administration, Trump has already forced some of the largest US media outlets to make significant concessions.

CBS agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit by the president, who accused the network of election interference over how the 60 Minutes program edited a quote from an interview with presidential candidate Kamala Harris, which he said made her statements more coherent.

ABC paid a similar amount to settle a lawsuit regarding news anchor George Stephanopoulos's incorrect assertion that Trump was "found liable for rape" in the E. Jean Carroll case, while the jury found him liable only for sexual assault. The jury did not accept Carroll's claim of rape.

The president also has multi-billion dollar lawsuits pending in Florida against the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal for defamation allegations, which both organizations deny. The Times was sued for allegedly systematic coverage that harmed the president's brand and reputation, while the Journal was sued for publishing that Trump allegedly sent a vulgar birthday greeting note to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

At the same time, there are significant legal differences between the claims against the BBC and the American media companies that Trump has previously attacked. The Panorama documentary, which is at the center of the dispute, was never broadcast in the US, and access to the program was geo-blocked on the BBC's streaming service.

The president will also need to prove that the BBC acted with "actual malice" towards him during the editing of the documentary — a high standard for public figures established by the US Supreme Court in 1964 to protect freedom of speech.

Trump Administration Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Seeking to Restrict Abortion Pills - NYT06.05.25, 11:22 • 10902 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
US Elections
Brand
Film
Jeffrey Epstein
Kamala Harris
The New York Times
Supreme Court of the United States
White House
E. Jean Carroll
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Florida