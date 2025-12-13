Lawsuit filed against Trump in US over construction of ballroom in White House

The US National Trust for Historic Preservation has initiated a large-scale lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his administration, demanding a halt to the construction of a ballroom on the presidential residence grounds. This is reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

The non-profit organization claims that the current president does not have the right to change the historic appearance of the White House without following established review procedures and considering public opinion.

No president has the legal right to demolish parts of the White House without proper review - neither President Trump, nor President Biden, nor anyone else. And no president has the legal right to build a ballroom on public land - the statement reads.

Activists demand an immediate suspension of works, which have already led to the demolition of the East Wing, until the necessary permits are obtained and mandatory public consultations are held.

Greg Craig, who previously worked as a lawyer in the White House during the administrations of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, will represent the interests of the preservationists in court.

In addition to the president, the defendants in the case are the Department of the Interior, the National Park Service, the US General Services Administration, and the heads of these agencies.

Recall

In October 2025, US President Donald Trump announced the start of construction of a new ballroom in the White House, funded by private sources.

The American leader stated that he plans to name the new 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom after himself.

The head of the White House hired a new architectural firm, Shalom Baranes Associates, to oversee the design of his new ballroom. This came after disagreements with the original designer, McCrery Architects, regarding the size and timeline of the project.

The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroom