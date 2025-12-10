The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroom

screenshot / youtube.com/@AssociatedPress

Construction work on US President Donald Trump's $300 million White House ballroom is in full swing, UNN reports, citing Axios.

Details

As the publication points out, all that remains of the site where the 123-year-old East Wing once stood are ruins, as photographs taken this week show.

Trump stated on Truth Social last weekend that the ballroom would be "twice as big" as originally planned and the "column span has been significantly increased for viewing," but the project is "on budget and ahead of schedule."

Trump changed architects for White House ballroom