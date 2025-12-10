$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
December 9, 08:28 PM • 13587 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 28980 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 33693 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM • 30209 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 24457 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 50460 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 37552 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 26722 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 31128 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 60503 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia's looting in the temporarily occupied territories: the Russian State Duma adopted a law on "ownerless" housingDecember 9, 10:28 PM • 10056 views
"Three stumbling blocks": WSJ learned what Ukraine and the US could not agree on during "peace talks"December 9, 11:00 PM • 12565 views
Three generations of a family evacuated from the Zaporizhzhia frontline zoneVideoDecember 9, 11:32 PM • 10315 views
In Luhansk, a river was turned into a toxic collector - CNS02:10 AM • 3832 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world05:30 AM • 9568 views
Publications
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world05:30 AM • 10083 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 50460 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 40317 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 60503 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 19985 views
UNN Lite
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 84 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 13538 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 31310 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 31788 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 68140 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Construction work on US President Donald Trump's $300 million White House ballroom is in full swing. The project involves increasing the size of the hall, while staying within budget and ahead of schedule.

The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroom
screenshot / youtube.com/@AssociatedPress

Construction work on US President Donald Trump's $300 million White House ballroom is in full swing, UNN reports, citing Axios.

Details

As the publication points out, all that remains of the site where the 123-year-old East Wing once stood are ruins, as photographs taken this week show.

Trump stated on Truth Social last weekend that the ballroom would be "twice as big" as originally planned and the "column span has been significantly increased for viewing," but the project is "on budget and ahead of schedule."

Trump changed architects for White House ballroom05.12.25, 08:50 • 78782 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite