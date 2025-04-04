E. Jean Carroll

ABC News has agreed to pay Donald Trump $15 million for defamation after the anchor's false statement about rape. The channel is
also to publish an official apology on its website.
In March, Trump spent $4. 9 million on legal services, and he may not have enough money to pay his lawyers, as he has only $6.8
million left in his campaign accounts.
A jury has ordered former President Trump to pay author Elizabeth Jean Carroll $83. 3 million in damages and fines for defamatory
comments about her rape allegations against him. Trump said he would appeal the "absolutely ridiculous" verdict.