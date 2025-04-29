$41.740.01
The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future
07:23 AM • 5146 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 9998 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 10894 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 21302 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 52777 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 55752 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 41857 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 34623 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 47793 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 38424 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where he takes Ukraine's side

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3752 views

Trump suggested that Putin could force him to take Ukraine's side. He hinted at the possibility of using sanctions instead of weapons.

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where he takes Ukraine's side

US President Donald Trump said he assumes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may bring the situation to the point where the American leader will side with Ukraine, but not necessarily with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said this in an interview with The Atlantic, reports UNN.

Details

Trump commented on whether he sees a situation where he would come with a lot of weapons, with full-scale support for Ukraine to preserve its territorial integrity.

"Not necessarily weapons. There are many types of weapons. Not necessarily weapons with bullets. It could be weapons with sanctions. It could be weapons with banking. It could be many other weapons," Trump said.

When asked if there was anything Putin could do to make him say, "You know what? I'm on Zelenskyy's side now," Trump replied, "Not necessarily on Zelenskyy's side, but on Ukraine's side, yes. But not necessarily on Zelenskyy's side."

Trump said he had difficulty with Zelenskyy. "You saw it here when he was sitting in that chair (in the Oval Office - ed.) when he just couldn't understand it," Trump said.

Trump on the altercation in the Oval Office: "We forced Ukraine to do the right thing"18.03.25, 09:27 • 14345 views

"He got his way. But instead of saying "Okay" when I made that statement, I said, "Well, we're working to resolve this issue. We're trying to help." He said, "No, no, we need security too." I said, "Security?". I actually said, "I don't even know if we can put an end to this." You know, he was talking about security afterwards. Afterwards. And then he made a statement, something similar to the fact that they were fighting this alone, no one was helping them. I said, "Well, we helped you with 350 billion dollars, and Europe helped you with much less money," which is another thing that worries me," Trump said.

Let us add that this interview was conducted with Trump on Thursday, April 24, before his meeting with Zelenskyy in the Vatican on April 26.

Supplement

Trump stated that his meeting with Zelenskyy in the Vatican went well, and the next few days will show whether there was progress.

Later, after meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump wrote on his Truth Social social network that Putin had no reason to launch missiles at civilian areas, cities and towns of Ukraine in the past few days, and added that he wondered whether Putin wants to stop the war, and hinted at sanctions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that this week will be very important and decisive regarding negotiations on achieving peace in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Truth Social
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
