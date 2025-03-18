Trump on the altercation in the Oval Office: "We forced Ukraine to do the right thing"
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump scommented on the tense conversation that took place in the Oval Office during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He added that the United States seeks a peace agreement and a ceasefire.
US President Donald Trump commented on the tense conversation that took place in the Oval Office during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He explained that the situation was part of the pressure to force Ukraine to make "right decisions." He said this to journalists at the Kennedy Center on March 17, UNN writes.
Details
"Many people are dying there, and we had to force Ukraine to do the right thing. It was not an easy situation. You were able to see a small scene in the Oval Office. But I think they are doing the right things now, and we are trying to reach a peace agreement. We want to get a ceasefire, and then a peace agreement," Trump said.
He also commented on the termination of arms and intelligence supplies to Ukraine. Trump said that this did not affect the actions of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region.
"No, not at all. In fact, quite the opposite. I think it was highly appreciated, and we must understand, and you must understand that if I see someone doing something bad, it will lead to a large number of deaths - the only reason I am involved in this is humanity. I am involved for the sake of humanity," the American president added.
Reminder
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak commented on relations between Ukraine and the United States after the tense conversation between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
As he explained, disputes may arise between allies, but the main thing is to maintain the partnership.