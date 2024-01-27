Court orders Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer Carroll for derogatory comments about her

A jury in New York has reached a verdict that former US President Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million to writer Elizabeth Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape and slander. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the jury of seven men and two women took less than three hours to reach a verdict. The payout far exceeded the minimum $10 million Carroll wanted.

The jury awarded her $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in fines.

Trump was not present in court when the decision was announced. He left around 4 p.m. local time.

This is the second trial in this case, this time it was only about the amount of payments to the writer, who supplemented the lawsuit by stating that Trump's statements harmed her career and caused moral damage. On the eve of the hearing, Trump said he insisted on his innocence and denied Carroll's accusations.

Context

Carroll, 80, sued Trump in November 2019 over his denial five months ago that he raped her in the mid-1990s in a Manhattan department store dressing room.

The 77-year-old Trump claimed that he had never heard of Carroll and that she had made up her story to increase sales of her memoirs.

