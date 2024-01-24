Trump and Biden win their parties' primaries in New Hampshire

Former US President Donald Trump won the Republican Party primary in New Hampshire, and US President Joe Biden won the Democratic Party primary in the state, NBC News reports, UNN writes.

According to NBC News exit polls, Trump's dominance among mainstream Republican voters contributed to his victory in the New Hampshire primary.

Although former UN representative Nikki Haley managed to win over independent or "undeclared" voters, Trump's wide margin among Republican and conservative voters who had made up their minds was too large to overcome, the newspaper points out.

In New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley faced off in their first head-to-head matchup since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday. As noted, Trump sought to cement his status as the Republican frontrunner after winning the Iowa caucuses last week.

According to NBC News, US President Joe Biden has won the state's Democratic primary. The national party does not recognize them, but the president's supporters organized an election campaign that gave him an advantage over such promising candidates as House member Dean Phillips and writer Marianne Williamson, the publication points out.

