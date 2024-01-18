Biden agrees to toughen immigration policy to deflect criticism, secure aid for Ukraine - WSJ

U.S. President Joe Biden agrees to a tougher immigration policy that will provide aid to Ukraine and may deflect criticism, The Wall Street Journal reports, UNN writes.

The publication points to the White House's concession on this issue. It notes that the deal will make new military aid for Ukraine and Israel possible. But it is already facing great difficulties on Capitol Hill, as House Republicans are putting forward stricter demands.

"Biden's willingness to negotiate with Republicans demonstrates what many liberal Democrats have long feared-that he is willing to move to the right to cut a deal on immigration and secure funding for wars," the article says.

A CBS News poll conducted earlier this month showed that Biden's approval rating on immigration issues is at an all-time low: 68% of those surveyed said they disapprove of his border policy, and 63% said they want him to be more stringent.

At the same time, as noted, "the president, who is likely to face a rematch with Trump to win re-election, continues to resist some proposals that are too reminiscent of the Trump administration. He still does not like the return of any form of the Remain in Mexico program, although advisers have shared with him numerous ideas on how to launch a program that prioritizes migrant safety, the newspaper writes.

He also opposed large-scale workplace raids targeting employers who hire many undocumented immigrants and the detention of migrant families at the border, the newspaper said.

"But in the face of mounting political pressure, Biden reiterated to advisers that his top priority was to stem the tide of migration and agreed with some of the measures Trump has taken, implementing a version of his predecessor's asylum rule that would make migrants who travel through another country and do not first apply for asylum in that country ineligible for U.S. asylum," the article says.

As part of its border deal negotiations with Republicans, the White House also reportedly recently signaled that it would adopt some changes to the "humanitarian password," a law that allows the government to let people into the country who are not eligible for a visa. The Biden administration has used it extensively to let in migrants who have pre-registered with the government so that they do not enter the United States illegally.

