The US Senate is expected to consider a package of measures on border security and Ukraine next week

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Wednesday that he expects the Senate to consider a bipartisan funding deal for Ukraine and border security next week, UNN reports citing The Hill.

Details

McConnell noted that Democrats control the Senate agenda, but expressed confidence that negotiators will unveil a border security agreement in the next few days.

I assume we will most likely discuss this issue in the Senate next week - McConnell said.

Republican Party leaders say the remaining sticking point is a disagreement over US President Joe Biden's authority to provide a "password" to migrants encountered at the country's southern border.

The GOP leader acknowledged that the Biden administration and Senate Democrats would have to give up more positions on the "password," but expressed confidence that both sides would eventually come to a compromise.

"We hope to get a credible package of measures on the border," he said, adding, "I expect it to be in front of us next week.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed McConnell's confidence in reaching a deal soon, saying on Wednesday: "We're closer than we've ever been.

"For the first time, I am optimistic. For the first time, I think the chances of achieving this in the Senate are higher than not," he said. - "This is good news."

"Adopting the supplement is one of the most difficult tasks the Senate has done in a long time, but we must finish the job," he added. - "Ukraine is already suffering from a shortage of weapons..."

The package will include more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, $14 billion to Israel, and $14 billion to help secure the border and process migrants entering the country.

McConnell acknowledged, however, that Senate Republicans are unsure whether any bipartisan deal could pass in the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson (R) is under constant pressure from fellow conservatives.

"I don't know what the House of Representatives will do. We are working to get a credible package from the Senate that addresses national security and border security," he said on Wednesday.

"There are definitely positive signals" - Markarova on US assistance