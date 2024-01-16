"There are definitely positive signals" - Markarova on US assistance

Both parties of the US Congress support the provision of assistance to Ukraine, although discussions on this issue continue. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova at the opening of the Ukrainian House in Davos, UNN reports .

Markarova assured us that there are definitely positive signals - in particular, there is no discussion of whether to help Ukraine at all or not. They are just discussing other issues that are not even related to Ukraine, but they are part of the same package.

"We still have very strong bipartisan support. There are very difficult discussions, but the discussions are ongoing. Despite the fact that we could not see the adoption of the aid package before Christmas, the discussions are ongoing and we are seeing progress Markarova said.

She called on American politicians to speed up decision-making and provide both weapons and money, as this is important for Ukraine's resilience.

US President Joe Biden has signed the US budget for fiscal year 2023, a document that includes an aid package for Ukraine.