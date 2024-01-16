"There are definitely positive signals" - Markarova on US assistance

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104576 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114282 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144774 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140994 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178054 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172366 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285428 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178315 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167321 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 38568 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 42037 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 52591 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73089 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 39543 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104576 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285428 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252535 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237587 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262747 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73089 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144774 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107688 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107628 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123681 views
Actual
"There are definitely positive signals" - Markarova on US assistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36388 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova confirmed that the US Congress supports providing assistance to Ukraine, but discussions are ongoing on the details. She calls on U.S. policymakers to speed up decisions on financial and defense assistance to increase Ukraine's resilience.

Both parties of the US Congress support the provision of assistance to Ukraine, although discussions on this issue continue. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova at the opening of the Ukrainian House in Davos, UNN reports .

Details

Markarova assured us that there are definitely positive signals - in particular, there is no discussion of whether to help Ukraine at all or not. They are just discussing other issues that are not even related to Ukraine, but they are part of the same package.

"We still have very strong bipartisan support. There are very difficult discussions, but the discussions are ongoing. Despite the fact that we could not see the adoption of the aid package before Christmas, the discussions are ongoing and we are seeing progress

Markarova said.

She called on American politicians to speed up decision-making and provide both weapons and money, as this is important for Ukraine's resilience.

Markarova tells how much money the US has left to help Ukraine18.12.23, 01:10 • 68987 views

Recall

US President Joe Biden has signed the US budget for fiscal year 2023, a document that includes an aid package for Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising