Russia today attacked Pokrovsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 200 Russian soldiers - Zelensky

Today, April 17, the Russian army launched an offensive on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to eliminate 115 units of enemy equipment, 200 occupiers and wound another 30. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, reports UNN.

I had an important report from the commander-in-chief Syrskyi today. I would like to thank and congratulate our Armed Forces of Ukraine, our Defense Forces. Today, the Russian Federation launched an offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk. The 14th Brigade of the National Guard and the 117th Brigade took the brunt of the strike. Ukraine completely destroyed this entire group of people, it was 115 units of equipment, 200 killed and 30 wounded - said Zelenskyy.

He also said that yesterday, April 16, the Russians launched an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The enemy lost 80 people, and 117 wounded, and 40 units of equipment. This is what we told our partners, Russia will launch several waves of offensives in Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and possibly in the east, because they have not been advancing there for a long time - added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

More than half of the 79 battles on the front today occurred in the Pokrovsk direction.