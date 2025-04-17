Russia today attacked Pokrovsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 200 Russian soldiers - Zelensky

$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11500 views

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57914 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57042 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65962 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65442 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59712 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52578 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62280 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116453 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125080 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3936 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22260 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26718 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121616 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63365 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Russia today attacked Pokrovsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 200 Russian soldiers - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8596 views

On April 17, the Russian army attacked Pokrovsk, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attack. According to Zelensky, 115 pieces of equipment were destroyed and 200 occupiers were eliminated.

Russia today attacked Pokrovsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 200 Russian soldiers - Zelensky

Today, April 17, the Russian army launched an offensive on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to eliminate 115 units of enemy equipment, 200 occupiers and wound another 30. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, reports UNN.

I had an important report from the commander-in-chief Syrskyi today. I would like to thank and congratulate our Armed Forces of Ukraine, our Defense Forces. Today, the Russian Federation launched an offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk. The 14th Brigade of the National Guard and the 117th Brigade took the brunt of the strike. Ukraine completely destroyed this entire group of people, it was 115 units of equipment, 200 killed and 30 wounded

- said Zelenskyy.

He also said that yesterday, April 16, the Russians launched an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The enemy lost 80 people, and 117 wounded, and 40 units of equipment. This is what we told our partners, Russia will launch several waves of offensives in Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and possibly in the east, because they have not been advancing there for a long time

- added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

More than half of the 79 battles on the front today occurred in the Pokrovsk direction.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
