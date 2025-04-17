$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11504 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57934 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57049 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65968 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65448 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59713 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52579 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55733 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3852 views

Carbonaceous asteroids, rich in organic molecules, rarely reach Earth due to their destruction by the Sun and the atmosphere. The study sheds light on the origin of life.

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

The Sun and Earth's atmosphere act as a filter for carbon-rich meteorites.

UNN reports with reference to Nature Astronomy.

Carbon-rich asteroids are very common in space, but meteorites of this type account for only 5% of those that fall to Earth. This mystery has puzzled scientists for decades. But a new report by astronomers from Curtin University in Australia, the International Centre for Radio Astronomy (ICRAR, also in Australia) and the Paris Observatory indicates that scientists have managed to understand the reason. Moreover, the discovery sheds new light on the origin of life on Earth.

Context

Carbonaceous asteroids are a key part of the solar system formation puzzle. They contain water and organic molecules, the necessary components of life as we know it. However, such rocks account for less than 5% of meteorites found on Earth.

Solving the mystery of carbonaceous meteorites

The authors of the study comprehensively analyzed almost 8,500 meteoroids and their fall sites. Data from 19 fireball observation networks in 39 countries were used - this is the most detailed and complete study of its kind conducted to date.

The Webb Telescope recorded for the first time a star that "swallows" a planet: an unexpected finale14.04.25, 21:47 • 10080 views

According to the findings, asteroids break up as a result of a close collision with planets.

Weak carbon material cannot survive in the atmosphere. The study shows that many of these meteorites do not even reach the atmosphere

- says Adrien Devillepoix, co-author of the article.

Heating an asteroid in 'sunlight'

The Sun emits radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum, which includes, in addition to visible light, ultraviolet and X-rays. This radiation can heat the surface of a meteoroid to extreme temperatures and cause its volatile elements, such as water and organic compounds, to evaporate.

Two meteor showers will illuminate Earth in April and May: what you should know14.04.25, 02:06 • 3494 views

This heating, which is repeated on each orbit, can create thermal stresses in the rock as it alternates between hot and cold, leading to fractures.

High-speed entry of asteroids into the atmosphere creates intense friction. They heat up until they glow. That is, they turn into a "fiery bolide". These are fatal consequences, and most asteroids break up into small fragments or evaporate completely before reaching the Earth's surface.

'Building blocks of life'

The discovery also sheds new light on the origin of life on Earth: in fact, this type of meteorite is particularly important because it contains water and organic molecules, key ingredients for the birth of the first organisms.

Let us remind you

NASA has reduced the probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with Earth to 0.28%. The space object, measuring 40-100 meters, may approach the planet in December 2032.

Musk wants to start a "legion" of children to prepare for the apocalypse and master Mars16.04.25, 20:37 • 4006 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesUNN Lite
Mars
NASA
Australia
Elon Musk
