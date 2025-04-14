Two meteor showers will illuminate Earth in April and May: what you should know

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3514 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21250 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17443 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22476 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31567 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65502 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61138 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34153 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59706 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107063 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 21250 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54314 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65502 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
06:47 AM • 61138 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 167976 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25420 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21557 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23159 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25028 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27644 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Two meteor showers will illuminate Earth in April and May: what you should know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3126 views

Meteor showers can be seen in April and May. The Lyrids can be observed from April 17 to 26, and the Eta Aquarids from April 20 to May 21.

Two meteor showers will illuminate Earth in April and May: what you should know

In April and May, the so-called meteor showers can be observed on Earth. This is reported by UNN with reference to Science Alert.

Details

It is noted that from April 17 to 26, the Lyrid meteor shower will "fall" mainly on the northern hemisphere, reaching its peak from April 21 to 22. And starting from April 20 and ending on May 21, with a peak on May 2-3, the Eta-Aquarids stream will illuminate the southern tropics.

The publication points out that no special equipment is needed to observe the meteor shower - all you need is a clear view of the sky "your own eyes and the willpower to get out of bed in time to see it."

The Earth is often covered with meteor showers: these are some of the best shows in the night sky. They are the result of our planet passing through a cloud of debris left by an asteroid or comet as it travels its own path around the Sun

- the article says.

NASA shows stunning photo of Everest from space11.02.25, 14:39 • 53028 views

The authors specify that pieces of this remnant of a comet or asteroid crash into the Earth's atmosphere, burning up as they fall and creating a luminous trail that can be seen with the naked eye.

And, since these traces remain around the Sun in the Earth's orbital path, the meteor showers they create occur annually

- the publication notes.

The authors add that the best time to watch the meteor shower will be on the evening of April 21, before moonrise.

Let us remind you

The Sentinel-2 space mission showed a part of the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia. The reef, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is under threat from climate change.

NASA launched new missions into space to study the Sun and the origin of the Universe13.03.25, 01:53 • 11794 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
NASA
