Two meteor showers will illuminate Earth in April and May: what you should know

In April and May, the so-called meteor showers can be observed on Earth. This is reported by UNN with reference to Science Alert.

Details

It is noted that from April 17 to 26, the Lyrid meteor shower will "fall" mainly on the northern hemisphere, reaching its peak from April 21 to 22. And starting from April 20 and ending on May 21, with a peak on May 2-3, the Eta-Aquarids stream will illuminate the southern tropics.

The publication points out that no special equipment is needed to observe the meteor shower - all you need is a clear view of the sky "your own eyes and the willpower to get out of bed in time to see it."

The Earth is often covered with meteor showers: these are some of the best shows in the night sky. They are the result of our planet passing through a cloud of debris left by an asteroid or comet as it travels its own path around the Sun - the article says.

NASA shows stunning photo of Everest from space

The authors specify that pieces of this remnant of a comet or asteroid crash into the Earth's atmosphere, burning up as they fall and creating a luminous trail that can be seen with the naked eye.

And, since these traces remain around the Sun in the Earth's orbital path, the meteor showers they create occur annually - the publication notes.

The authors add that the best time to watch the meteor shower will be on the evening of April 21, before moonrise.

Let us remind you

The Sentinel-2 space mission showed a part of the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia. The reef, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is under threat from climate change.

NASA launched new missions into space to study the Sun and the origin of the Universe