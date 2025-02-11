NASA shows stunning photo of Everest from space

ukenru
11:57 AM • 35036 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 77274 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100147 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113428 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 93622 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102102 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113185 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116818 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157195 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101693 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 82009 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 53186 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103308 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 83127 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113428 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122688 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157195 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147582 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179785 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 83127 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103308 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135772 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137618 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165673 views
NASA shows stunning photo of Everest from space

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52935 views

NASA has published a photo of Mount Everest taken from the space shuttle Columbia during the STS-80 mission. The image shows the mountain itself with a height of 8848 meters and the surrounding glaciers.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a photo of Mount Everest taken from the space shuttle Columbia during the STS-80 mission in 1996, UNN reports.

Details

The image shows Mount Everest, which is 8848 meters high, and many glaciers. Mount Everest is to the left of the V-shaped valley.

The crew of the space shuttle Columbia took this photo of Mount Everest on November 30, 1996, during the STS-80 mission. STS-80, the last shuttle flight of 1996, was marked by the successful deployment, operation and return of two free-flying research spacecraft.

Image

NASA records the most powerful solar flare in recent years04.10.24, 20:51 • 20715 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
nasaNASA
mount-everestMount Everest

