NASA shows stunning photo of Everest from space

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a photo of Mount Everest taken from the space shuttle Columbia during the STS-80 mission in 1996, UNN reports.

Details

The image shows Mount Everest, which is 8848 meters high, and many glaciers. Mount Everest is to the left of the V-shaped valley.

The crew of the space shuttle Columbia took this photo of Mount Everest on November 30, 1996, during the STS-80 mission. STS-80, the last shuttle flight of 1996, was marked by the successful deployment, operation and return of two free-flying research spacecraft.

