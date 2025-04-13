Explosions were heard in Odesa, residents are urged to be careful

Explosions were heard in Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Explosions are heard in the city!

City center, also be careful!

More explosions in the city! Be in safe places - said the mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the Air Force informed about the detection of enemy threats within the given region.

