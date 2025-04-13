Explosions were heard in Odesa, residents are urged to be careful
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in the center of Odesa. The head of the OVA, Oleg Kiper, and the mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov, called on the townspeople to be careful and stay in safe places.
Explosions are heard in the city!
City center, also be careful!
More explosions in the city! Be in safe places
Earlier, the Air Force informed about the detection of enemy threats within the given region.