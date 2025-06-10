$41.400.07
Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14064 views

Kyiv experienced a massive drone attack overnight. In the Obolonskyi district, one person was hospitalized, and there are destructions and fires in various districts of the city.

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

In the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, doctors hospitalized one person injured as a result of a night massive attack by the enemy. This was reported by the capital's mayor Vitaliі Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

He specified that before that, doctors provided assistance on the spot to the injured in the Darnytskyi district.

Klitschko also said that fires broke out in many districts of Kyiv due to enemy shelling.

In Obolon, in a residential area, the pharmacy premises are on fire. Medics are on duty at the scene. ... In the Shevchenkivskyi district, there is a fire in the business center building. ... In the Solomyanskyi district, there is a fire in a multi-story building. In Podilskyi, UAV fragments fell in two locations.

- wrote the mayor of Kyiv.

In turn, the head of the capital's city military administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported about destruction in the business center in the Golosiivskyi district. Also, according to him, non-residential premises are on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district, and a fire broke out in warehouses in the Obolonskyi district.

Meanwhile, local public pages report thick smoke from fires and call on Kyiv residents to close windows and not open them without extreme necessity.

At 5:09 a.m., the Kyiv City Military Administration announced the end of the air raid alert, which lasted more than 5 hours.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 10, Kyiv was subjected to a massive drone attack. Fragments fell in the Desnyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts, there are injuries, damage and fires.

"It will not be possible to break Ukrainians with terror": Yermak commented on the night attacks of Russians on Kyiv and Odesa10.06.25, 04:47 • 1346 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War Kyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
