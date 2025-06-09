$41.400.07
Murder of a mother and daughter from Ukraine in Belgium: the son of the deceased said he committed the crime because of a domestic quarrel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7256 views

In Belgium, a 16-year-old Ukrainian confessed to the murder of his mother and 6-year-old sister. The boy stated that he killed his relatives because of a domestic quarrel, but the prosecutor's office doubts this motive.

Murder of a mother and daughter from Ukraine in Belgium: the son of the deceased said he committed the crime because of a domestic quarrel

A sixteen-year-old Ukrainian in Belgium, who confessed to committing the double murder of his mother and 6-year-old sister, as well as setting fire to the house to cover up the crime, stated that he committed the crime due to a "banal" domestic quarrel. The juvenile court placed the suspect in a closed institution in Everberg, and the investigation is ongoing. This was reported by UNN with reference to De Morgen and HLN.

Details

According to the publication, citing the police, the son of the deceased, who is a suspect and has already confessed to the double murder, told investigators that he was provoked to violence by a "mundane domestic squabble over pocket money or studies, which escalated and threw him off balance. But the prosecutor's office does not accept this version, suggesting that the motive must be different. Meanwhile, HLN notes that the young man had already made strange statements a few days earlier.

The publication spoke with two witnesses in a cafe where the suspect worked, who separately confirmed that a few days before the tragedy, the boy expressed a desire for the death of his mother and sister.

When the news broke about the fire in his family's house and the death of his relatives, the witnesses contacted the police and told them about it. The Federal Judicial Police searched the cafe and questioned the staff. However, the details are not disclosed in the interests of the investigation.

Addition

Ukrainian diplomats sent a request to meet with the detained boy who confessed to the double murder. The Embassy of Ukraine in Belgium continues to keep the high-profile case under special control.

Let us remind you

In the city of Haasrode in Belgium, Ukrainian women were found dead in a house: a 46-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter, both victims had stab wounds, the crime scene was set on fire. An investigation is underway.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Belgium
