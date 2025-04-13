$41.180.14
Defenders of the Ukrainian sky destroyed over half a thousand enemy targets in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14517 views

In a week, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 551 enemy air targets, including 229 Shahed strike drones. Ukrainian aviation carried out 117 combat sorties.

Defenders of the Ukrainian sky destroyed over half a thousand enemy targets in a week

Within a week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than half a thousand enemy targets. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force, from April 7 to April 13, 2025, air defense eliminated 551 air targets.

The largest share was made up of Shahed-type ударні drones – 229 of them were shot down. 145 reconnaissance drones and 177 UAVs of other types were also destroyed.

The Air Force aviation was active – 117 combat sorties were carried out. About 60 of them were for air cover, and more than 40 were for striking the enemy and supporting our units. Ukrainian pilots inflicted significant losses on the enemy, destroying command posts, concentrations of equipment and manpower of the enemy.

At the same time, the units of unmanned aviation complexes of the Consolidated Rifle Brigade of the Air Force also carried out 1283 combat sorties. Of these, 1103 are reconnaissance using drones, and 180 are attacks using drops and FPV drones.

The total losses of the enemy as a result of the actions of our Defense Forces for the week amounted to more than 80 people and 12 enemy shelters.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Russian warehouses in the Kursk region: more than 30 occupiers were eliminated08.04.25, 18:37 • 32457 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

