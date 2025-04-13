"Monument of Insubordination": Trump unveils monument to himself

US President Donald Trump solemnly opened a monument to himself on the territory of one of his golf clubs. This was announced on Instagram by Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule and former US Congressional candidate, who made this gift to the head of the White House, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump, along with Constantino, "beamed with pride after seeing the seven-foot bronze statue for the first time on Saturday morning."

The president was in a cheerful, joking mood, it was nice - wrote Constantino.

He clarified that the statue, which is called "Monument of Defiance", is located in a prominent place between the Trump International Club and the first hole of the 27-hole golf course.

The statue itself depicts Trump in a recognizable pose with a raised fist. Around it are inscriptions with quotes from his speeches and slogans related to the presidential campaign.

