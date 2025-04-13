"Monument of Insubordination": Trump unveils monument to himself

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17303 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15236 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20391 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29747 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62979 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59028 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33933 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59578 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106754 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166567 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17303 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50949 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62979 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59028 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166567 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23028 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21011 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22655 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24572 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27197 views
"Monument of Insubordination": Trump unveils monument to himself

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14104 views

Donald Trump solemnly opened a seven-foot bronze statue of himself on the territory of his golf club. The exhibit is called "Monument of Insubordination".

"Monument of Insubordination": Trump unveils monument to himself

US President Donald Trump solemnly opened a monument to himself on the territory of one of his golf clubs. This was announced on Instagram by Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule and former US Congressional candidate, who made this gift to the head of the White House, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump, along with Constantino, "beamed with pride after seeing the seven-foot bronze statue for the first time on Saturday morning."

The president was in a cheerful, joking mood, it was nice

- wrote Constantino.

He clarified that the statue, which is called "Monument of Defiance", is located in a prominent place between the Trump International Club and the first hole of the 27-hole golf course.

The statue itself depicts Trump in a recognizable pose with a raised fist. Around it are inscriptions with quotes from his speeches and slogans related to the presidential campaign.

Recall

The head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, billionaire Elon Musk, publicly disagrees with his boss, President Donald Trump - and, apparently, the latter likes it. The Politico article notes that Trump is notorious for picking advisers who clearly carry out his commands and firing those who do not. But Elon Musk seems to be an exception to this rule.

The Trump administration developed a plan to take Greenland under US control11.04.25, 06:05 • 9152 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
