Publications
Exclusives
Fires and destruction in Kyiv at sites of falling debris, possible emergency power outages: consequences of shelling (updated)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2630 views

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces carry out a massive drone attack on Kyiv. Air defenses are working on enemy targets. Falling debris was recorded in several areas, fires broke out, and a high-rise building was damaged.

Fires and destruction in Kyiv at sites of falling debris, possible emergency power outages: consequences of shelling (updated)

On Friday night, June 6, debris was recorded falling in various areas of Kyiv as a result of an enemy attack in the capital. City authorities reported a call for medical personnel, numerous fires, and a possible emergency power outage. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, reports UNN.

Details

On Friday, June 6, at 01:26, Timur Tkachenko reported that fragments had been preliminarily recorded falling in the Solomyanskyi district.

We are also recording the fall of fragments of an enemy target in the Darnytskyi district in an open area. There is information about several locations. The consequences are being clarified. Services are heading to the scene

- he added.

At 01:28, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informed that air defense is working in Obolon.

Enemy UAVs are entering the city from the direction of Vyshgorod and Boryspil

- the mayor of the city said in a statement.

Also, according to him, a call for medics was recorded in the Solomyanskyi district. The team is heading to the scene.

"Air defense is working again in Obolon. The attack on the capital continues. Stay in shelters!" - Klitschko wrote at 01:44.

"In the Holosiivskyi district, fragments fell on a building. Information about destruction and casualties is being established," Timur Tkachenko reported at 01:45.

"In the Darnytskyi district, there is a fire on the upper floors of a high-rise building," Timur Tkachenko wrote at 01:49.

"Medics called to Darnytskyi district. Preliminary, there is a fire on the 17th floor of a residential building," Vitaliy Klitschko wrote at 01:49.

"In the Solomyansky district, there is a fire at the site of the falling debris," Vitaliy Klitschko wrote at 01:52.

At 01:55, Timur Tkachenko warned that emergency power outages were possible in certain neighborhoods on the left bank.

Also, according to updated information, as a result of the attack, we have a fire at a civilian infrastructure facility in the Holosiivskyi district. We are also recording a fire in the Solomyanskyi district

- added Tkachenko.

At 02:01 Timur Tkachenko wrote that the Russians are hitting residential infrastructure. In the Solomyansky district, an enemy drone damaged a high-rise building. There is a fire.

At 02:08, Timur Tkachenko reported that power supply had been partially restored on the left bank.

At 02:27, Timur Tkachenko informed that previously, the enemy had struck a regular educational institution in the Solomyanskyi district.

Recall

On the night of June 6, Kyiv was attacked by enemy Shahed drones. Air defense is working in the city, explosions are heard in different districts of the city.

russia may launch a "retaliatory strike" on Ukraine as early as tonight - MP05.06.25, 18:20 • 2270 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Shahed-136
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
