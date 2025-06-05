$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
02:42 PM

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Publications
Exclusives
russia may launch a "retaliatory strike" on Ukraine as early as tonight - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

According to MP Kostenko, Russia is preparing a retaliatory strike for the SBU's "Pautina" operation, possibly targeting decision-making centers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 aircraft by the occupiers.

russia may launch a "retaliatory strike" on Ukraine as early as tonight - MP

Russia is preparing a retaliatory strike on Ukraine for the Security Service of Ukraine's "Web" operation. There is already information that it will be tonight. This was stated by People's Deputy, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko on the air of Espresso, UNN reports.

The enemy has already inflicted constant, regular strikes on us, but we understand that they want to find some kind of response that could be sold in Russia as equal revenge. They, I think, are now developing a plan. There are various reports and intelligence constantly reports, including SMS constantly came to me, and yesterday they came, but we understand that we can receive information, but the Russians are preparing a strike, but it is not clear when it will be. There is already information that it will be tonight, but you still need to react if there are alarms. I think the Russians want to do something to show the world. What worries me is that in fact yesterday's conversation... this communication of Trump is that Putin told him that he had to respond to it 

- Kostenko said.

He noted that Trump's rhetoric looks as if he approved Putin's decision to retaliate.

Putin threatened Trump with a response for the strikes on Russian airfields in a conversation with Trump04.06.25, 20:08 • 3214 views

He did not say that Putin would be punished for this in any way. He did not say that he would help us. And here he said that he had to answer. From my point of view, as an approval of this strike, which Moscow should inflict on us. Will she retaliate? I don't even doubt it – 101%. The question is – how will they do it. Just launching a strike with "Shaheds" and drones, on the one hand, could be sold as an answer, but they still want to show the world community. Perhaps it will be a strike on decision-making centers, perhaps on the government quarter. I don't know exactly, but I know that they are preparing a strike. Therefore, as soon as there are air raid signals, everyone needs to go to shelters, because there is a high probability of such a strike. Including tonight 

- Kostenko added.

Recall

Following the results of the special operation "Web" The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU special operation "Web". Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Shahed-136
Donald Trump
Ukraine
