Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 3646 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

04:52 PM • 10783 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

04:37 PM • 10816 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

02:27 PM • 14431 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 21834 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 21759 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 23517 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 20110 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 20966 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 30704 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Publications
Exclusives
Putin threatened Trump with a response for the strikes on Russian airfields in a conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

Putin told Trump about the need to respond to the strikes on airfields. Trump discussed with him "Ukraine's attack on Russian planes".

Putin threatened Trump with a response for the strikes on Russian airfields in a conversation with Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with the US President, strongly stated that he would have to respond to the recent attack on Russian airfields. This was reported by Trump after talking with the host of the Kremlin, reports UNN.

Details

Trump noted that he discussed with Putin "Ukraine's attack on Russian planes", as well as various other attacks that have occurred on both sides.

"It was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace. President Putin stated very strongly that he would have to respond to the recent attack on airfields," Trump said.

The US Embassy issued a warning about the threat of significant Russian air attacks 04.06.25, 19:27 • 3010 views

Recall

Following the results of the special operation "Spiderweb", the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU special operation "Spiderweb". Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
