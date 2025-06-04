Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with the US President, strongly stated that he would have to respond to the recent attack on Russian airfields. This was reported by Trump after talking with the host of the Kremlin, reports UNN.

Trump noted that he discussed with Putin "Ukraine's attack on Russian planes", as well as various other attacks that have occurred on both sides.

"It was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace. President Putin stated very strongly that he would have to respond to the recent attack on airfields," Trump said.

Following the results of the special operation "Spiderweb", the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU special operation "Spiderweb". Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.