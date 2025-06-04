The US Embassy issued a warning about the threat of significant Russian air attacks

The US Embassy in Kyiv urges US citizens to be careful due to the constant risk of significant Russian air attacks, UNN reports.

Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks, and there is an ongoing risk of significant air attacks. The US Embassy in Kyiv urges US citizens to be careful. As always, we recommend that you be prepared to take shelter immediately in the event of an air raid alert - the embassy said in a statement.

Diplomats also published an algorithm of actions in case of air threats:

identify shelter locations in advance if an air raid alert is declared;

download a reliable air raid app to your mobile phone, such as AirRaid Sireno or Alarm Map;

immediately take shelter away from windows in the most protected place you can move to if an air raid alert is declared;

follow updates in local media;

have supplies of water, food and medicine;

follow the instructions of Ukrainian officials and emergency services in the event of an emergency.

Let's add

The US Embassy has repeatedly warned of large-scale Russian attacks.