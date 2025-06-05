$41.480.16
NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%
11:02 AM

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2390 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to maintain the discount rate at its previous level. This is 15.5% per annum, as before.

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

The National Bank of Ukraine has kept the discount rate at 15.5%, the NBU said on Thursday, UNN reports.

The Board of the National Bank decided to keep the discount rate at 15.5%

- the regulator said.

This is expected to "support the stability of the foreign exchange market and the controllability of inflation expectations, which will contribute to the return of inflation to a trajectory of sustainable slowdown".

"If the threats to a sustainable decline in inflation to the target of 5% increase, the NBU will keep the discount rate unchanged for longer than the April macro forecast envisaged," the National Bank stressed.

"Easing monetary policy will only be possible after the final passage of the peak of the price spike and a reduction in the risks of anchoring inflation at a high level. At the same time, if there is a need to tighten monetary conditions, the NBU will be ready to take additional measures," the regulator said.

The NBU listed the key findings:

  • inflation in May probably reached its local maximum;
    • in the future, inflation will gradually slow down;
      • external financing is expected to be received in sufficient volumes, which will allow maintaining macrofinancial stability;
        • the key risk for inflation dynamics and economic development remains the course of a full-scale war.

          Crop failures and alcohol and cigarette prices fueled inflation, but there are signs of a slowdown - NBU

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          EconomyFinance
          National Bank of Ukraine
          Ukraine
