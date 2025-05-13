Crop failures and alcohol and cigarette prices fueled inflation, but there are signs of a slowdown - NBU

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 724 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 24447 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 22905 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 60390 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71567 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79287 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 60989 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62209 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105272 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 104953 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.9m/s
51%
747mm
Popular news

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 35608 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

May 13, 02:10 AM • 42507 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 39105 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 36258 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 15868 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 24447 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 60390 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71567 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105272 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 104953 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 5616 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 11939 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 12098 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16558 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 45081 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Crop failures and alcohol and cigarette prices fueled inflation, but there are signs of a slowdown - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

Last year's crop failures and rising prices for alcohol and tobacco products were the main factors accelerating inflation. However, there are signs of a possible slowdown in this process.

Crop failures and alcohol and cigarette prices fueled inflation, but there are signs of a slowdown - NBU

Inflation in Ukraine was pushed up by last year's crop failures and rising prices for alcohol and tobacco, but there are signs of a slowdown and it is expected to fall to a single-digit level by the end of the year, the NBU said, UNN writes.

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper09.05.25, 16:51 • 64999 views

The acceleration of inflation in April was largely due to the residual effects of last year's poor harvests and further increases in prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products. Pro-inflationary factors remained high labor costs for businesses in the face of staff shortages and strong consumer demand

- noted in the NBU.

Fuel price increases have slowed - NBU13.05.25, 12:00 • 1272 views

Instead, the NBU's measures to maintain a stable situation in the foreign exchange market and interest in hryvnia savings, as stated, "limited price increases." The National Bank said that the decline in world oil prices, as well as the weakening of price pressure in the domestic wholesale electricity market, had an additional impact.

However, as noted in the NBU, although the growth of consumer prices in April continued, "there were also signs of weakening price pressure." "Actual indicators of both overall and core inflation in April were slightly lower than the NBU forecast. The monthly dynamics of inflation, adjusted for seasonality, also indicated a weakening of price pressure," the regulator said.

According to the NBU forecast, inflation should return to a downward trajectory in the summer and slow down to a single-digit level by the end of the year

- reported in the NBU.

Frosts affected food prices - NBU13.05.25, 09:36 • 2312 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
Brent
$65.31
Bitcoin
$103,458.40
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.53
Золото
$3,257.80
Ethereum
$2,482.62