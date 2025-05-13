Fuel price increases have slowed - NBU

Fuel price growth slowed to 3.7% in April, the NBU reported, writes UNN.

In April, fuel price growth slowed compared to March due to cheaper oil in the world - reported the National Bank.

At the same time, as indicated, the gradual increase in demand and the strengthening of the euro exchange rate put upward pressure on prices.

According to the NBU, excise goods became more expensive in April. This is explained by the further increase in production costs; tax changes (increase in excise taxes and their transfer to the euro, which came into force at the end of March 2025; application of a coefficient of 1.1 to the minimum tax liability from 04/01/25 to 12/31/25) for manufacturers and importers of tobacco products, as well as strengthening measures to combat shadow supply.

Thanks to the strengthening of the hryvnia against the dollar, as noted, the pressure on prices of pharmaceutical products, medical goods and equipment has somewhat eased.

