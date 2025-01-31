Fuel prices will increase by more than 13% - NBU

The NBU expects fuel prices to rise by more than 13% in 2024 due to higher excise taxes.

This is stated in the NBU's Inflation Report.

As stocks are depleted due to the approved excise tax increase, fuel price growth will accelerate to over 13% this year - the report says.

The regulator notes that this will put additional pressure on production costs, which, in turn, will lead to higher prices for certain goods and transportation services.

Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising due to higher world oil prices and US sanctions against Russia - expert

In the medium term, a decline in global oil prices will partially offset a further increase in the excise tax burden. As a result, fuel price growth will slow significantly - the NBU added.

Recall

In 2024, Ukraine recorded a slight decrease in importsof gasoline and liquefied gas, while imports of diesel fuel increased.