Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising due to higher world oil prices and US sanctions against Russia - expert

The reason for the rise in fuel prices was the introduction of new US sanctions against Russian oil companies and tankers. This was announced by fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"If we started the year at $74 per barrel, yesterday it was $82. That is, the price of oil has increased by 10%. And we see that last week there was the first stage of the increase by 1-1.5 hryvnia. Today, some networks have increased the price, and the price will continue to rise because there is a significant rise in the global market," the expert says.

The rise in global oil prices was driven by the introduction of powerful new US sanctions against Russian oil companies and tankers. The market reacted to these measures, which led to an increase in the cost of oil and, consequently, fuel. In the coming days, prices for gasoline and diesel at Ukrainian gas stations are expected to rise further.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Brent crude oil exceeded $81 per barrel after the US imposed sanctions on Russian energy. China and India are urgently looking for alternative sources of oil supply.