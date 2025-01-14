ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising due to higher world oil prices and US sanctions against Russia - expert

Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising due to higher world oil prices and US sanctions against Russia - expert

Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising due to an increase in world oil prices from $74 to $82 per barrel. The reason was new US sanctions against Russian oil companies and tankers.

The reason for the rise in fuel prices was the introduction of new US sanctions against Russian oil companies and tankers. This was announced by fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details 

"If we started the year at $74 per barrel, yesterday it was $82. That is, the price of oil has increased by 10%. And we see that last week there was the first stage of the increase by 1-1.5 hryvnia. Today, some networks have increased the price, and the price will continue to rise because there is a significant rise in the global market," the expert says.

The rise in global oil prices was driven by the introduction of powerful new US sanctions against Russian oil companies and tankers. The market reacted to these measures, which led to an increase in the cost of oil and, consequently, fuel. In the coming days, prices for gasoline and diesel at Ukrainian gas stations are expected to rise further.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that Brent crude oil exceeded $81 per barrel after the US imposed sanctions on Russian energy. China and India are urgently looking for alternative sources of oil supply.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

