NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Today, May 14, the National Multi-Subject Test starts in Ukraine. UNN tells how the NMT process is organized this year, what the evaluation system is, what security measures will be taken, and how entrants try to cheat.

Main dates of NMT 2025

According to the Calendar Plan for the organization and conduct of this year's National Multi-Subject Test (NMT), approved by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, testing will take place during the main and additional sessions.

The main sessions will be held from May 14 to June 25, and the additional sessions from July 14 to 25.

We have almost as many potential entrants as last year. That's 312,000. Traditionally, most applicants come from regions such as Kyiv and Lviv. But there are also some in the east – Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk - said Tetiana Vakulenko, Director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

NMT participants will take tests in four subjects: three compulsory subjects - Ukrainian language, mathematics and history of Ukraine, as well as one elective subject - Ukrainian literature, a foreign language, biology, physics, chemistry or geography.

The tests will be held in one day in two stages, each lasting two hours. A break of 20 minutes is provided between them.

Accordingly, this order provides for two registration periods for participation in the NMT - main and additional.

Registration and personal account of the participant

The main stage of registration for participation in the main NMT sessions took place from March 6 to April 3 inclusive. Until April 8, registered persons were able to make changes in their personal accounts (choose a different subject of the additional block or change the locality in Ukraine / abroad in which they wish to take the NMT).

During the additional period (May 9–14), persons who were unable to do so for valid reasons during the main registration period, as well as those who registered during the main registration period but were denied registration, will be able to register for the NMT during additional sessions. Changes to registration data can be made until May 19.

Procedure for obtaining invitations to testing

From May 4, registered participants of the main NMT sessions were able to download from their personal accounts. Participants of additional sessions will be able to do so from July 11.

The invitation will contain information about the date and time of the test, as well as the address of the temporary examination center where the invited participant will take the multi-test. For participants who will take the NMT on the territory of Ukraine, the start of testing will be indicated in Kyiv time.

For entrants who will take the NMT abroad, the time will be indicated according to the local time of the locality where the examination center will be located.

The Center for Educational Quality Assessment emphasized that information about the place of testing is confidential. It is strongly recommended not to disclose it.

Venue and security measures

"Since we are conducting test activities for the fourth time in the conditions of war, we expect difficulties that we have already encountered since 2022. This includes constant attacks, and therefore air raids. Since last year, the problem of power grids and quality power supply has been relevant, because we conduct testing on computers," - said Vakulenko.

It is reported that for security reasons, information about the places of testing was kept secret until the last moment. Students and their parents were also recommended not to disclose where and when the testing will take place, as not only their safety, but also the safety of the NMT organizers may depend on it.

Last year we had a lot of false reports of mining. This is alarming and creates problems for the assessment - said Vakulenko.

If possible, testing will be conducted in premises protected from air strikes. In the event of an air raid alert, the NMT in unprotected locations will be interrupted and students will move to shelters. After the end of the alarm, they will be able to return to taking the tests.

"All participants must be in a safe place for the duration of the alarm. If we are not already testing in a shelter, and in some institutions it was possible to do this due to the availability of well-equipped shelters, then the testing is interrupted and only after the end of the alarm participants return to the assessment," - said the director of UCEQA.

Cheating during the NMT

"There are attempts to cheat by participants every year, we are not surprised by this. We understand the importance of the assessment for entrants, as well as the fact that some entrants who have not prepared properly still want to get some result," - said Vakulenko.

She added that entrants can use mobile phones and open third-party tabs. However, the situation is controlled by inspectors in the classrooms.

These may be attempts to use a mobile phone during the assessment. There may be attempts to open third-party tabs. We have a whole system of safeguards, including technical ones, as well as those related to the organization of the assessment. There are two instructors working in the classrooms who monitor the situation in the classroom. There are also additional cameras everywhere - said the director.

In addition, there are safeguards that will prevent entrants from opening third-party tabs to get a hint.

"There are digital safeguards that relate to the possibility of using additional protections so that entrants are not able to open third-party web services and work only in the window where the task is located," - explained Vakulenko.

Terms of announcement of results

Immediately after completing the NMT tasks in four subjects, the entrant will find out the number of test scores for each subject block of the exam. This information will be displayed on the monitor screen after clicking the "Finish" button. The result is the total number of points for all correct answers.

After that, the NMT participant independently determines the number of rating points that will be used during the competitive selection to higher education institutions.

To do this, it is necessary to use the tables of translation of test scores into a scale of 100-200 points for each subject.

It is worth noting that such tables are approved annually by the Ministry of Education and Science. They are contained in the annexes to the Procedure for Admission to Higher Education Institutions.

The official announcement of the NMT results is made by posting them in personal accounts. This takes place within the terms determined by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Participants of the main session will receive official results in their e-cabinets by July 4, and participants of the additional session – by July 30.

