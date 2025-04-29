The time and place of the NMT will appear in the personal accounts of participants by May 7 - Center for Educational Quality Assessment

$41.740.01
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year
08:02 AM • 11542 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 18502 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 19757 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 20209 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 25927 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 55139 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 57551 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42236 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 35240 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 48247 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 19838 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 20164 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 17041 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

04:52 AM • 8278 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 10271 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 21508 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 41670 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 41251 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 148205 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 61910 views
The time and place of the NMT will appear in the personal accounts of participants by May 7 - Center for Educational Quality Assessment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

NMT participants will be able to download invitations with the date, time, and location of the test by May 7. The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment urges not to disseminate this information for security reasons.

The time and place of the NMT will appear in the personal accounts of participants by May 7 - Center for Educational Quality Assessment

Information on the date, time and place of the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) will be available by May 7 in the personal accounts of participants. This was reported by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, reports UNN.

Details

By May 7, all registered participants of the main session of the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) will be able to download invitations to participate in the testing from their personal accounts. It will indicate the date and time of the testing, as well as the address of the temporary examination center (TEC) where the participant will take the NMT

- reported in UCEQA.

According to the information, for participants who will take part in the NMT in Ukraine, the start of testing will be indicated in Kyiv time. For those who are abroad, the NMT will be conducted according to the local time of the settlement where the TEC is located.

The Unified Entrance Exam to the Master's program can be taken abroad, but places are limited28.04.25, 16:57 • 2848 views

Also, the Center for Educational Quality Assessment stressed that this information is confidential, so for security reasons, it is asked not to disseminate it.

Special caution should be exercised regarding Telegram channels and other online resources that offer allegedly "quick access" to information about the NMT

- the statement said.

Remind

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Education of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytskyi reported that 312,000 applicants are expected to take the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) in 2025.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Ukraine
