The time and place of the NMT will appear in the personal accounts of participants by May 7 - Center for Educational Quality Assessment

Information on the date, time and place of the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) will be available by May 7 in the personal accounts of participants. This was reported by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, reports UNN.

By May 7, all registered participants of the main session of the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) will be able to download invitations to participate in the testing from their personal accounts. It will indicate the date and time of the testing, as well as the address of the temporary examination center (TEC) where the participant will take the NMT - reported in UCEQA.

According to the information, for participants who will take part in the NMT in Ukraine, the start of testing will be indicated in Kyiv time. For those who are abroad, the NMT will be conducted according to the local time of the settlement where the TEC is located.

Also, the Center for Educational Quality Assessment stressed that this information is confidential, so for security reasons, it is asked not to disseminate it.

Special caution should be exercised regarding Telegram channels and other online resources that offer allegedly "quick access" to information about the NMT - the statement said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Education of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytskyi reported that 312,000 applicants are expected to take the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) in 2025.