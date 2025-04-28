$41.750.06
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

The Unified Entrance Exam to the Master's program can be taken abroad, but places are limited

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

Entrance exams to the Master's program EVI and EFVV can be taken abroad. Registration will last from May 2 to May 23, additional period - June 16-17.

The Unified Entrance Exam to the Master's program can be taken abroad, but places are limited

The Unified Entrance Exam (UEE) and the Unified Professional Entrance Test (UPET) to the Master's program can be taken abroad. However, there are restrictions on the number of places for the UEE. This was announced by the Director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, Tetyana Vakulenko, during a briefing, reports UNN.

Unified Entrance Exam

"The Unified Entrance Exam (UEE) can be taken in a number of cities in European countries. Not all cities in these countries (abroad - ed.) will have enough places for you. Therefore, if you plan to take the assessment abroad, you will need to take care of registering as soon as possible in order to take the opportunity to take the assessment at foreign testing centers," said Vakulenko.

She stressed that if a person does not have time to get their place, they will have to choose another country.

Yes, the main session of the UEE is possible in 7 European countries:

• Latvia - Riga

• Bulgaria - Sofia

• Poland - Bydgoszcz, Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Katowice, Krakow.

• Great Britain - London

• Germany - Berlin, Jena, Munich

• France - Paris

• Czech Republic - Brno, Prague

Unified Entrance Test

"The Unified Professional Entrance Test (UPET) will not be conducted abroad. It will only be conducted in Ukraine. Special attention for those who want to enter postgraduate programs, you need to take care in advance that the locality where you would like to take this test," said Vakulenko.

Deferral from mobilization for extracurricular teachers: the government has approved changes28.04.25, 12:39 • 4544 views

Unified Professional Entrance Test

Vakulenko noted that the Unified Professional Entrance Test (UPET) will also take place not only in Ukraine, but also abroad, like the UEE. The main session of the UPET will be in Ukraine and 7 European cities.

UPET in management and administration: Latvia (Riga), Bulgaria (Sofia), Poland (Bydgoszcz, Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Katowice, Krakow), Great Britain (London). Germany (Berlin, Jena, Munich), France (Paris). Czech Republic (Brno, Prague).

UPET in law and international law: Latvia (Riga), Bulgaria (Sofia), Poland (Bydgoszcz, Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Katowice, Krakow), Germany (Berlin, Jena, Munich), France (Paris), Czech Republic (Brno, Prague).

UPET in economics and international economics: Bulgaria (Sofia), Poland (Bydgoszcz, Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Katowice, Krakow), Great Britain (London), Germany (Berlin, Jena, Munich), France (Paris), Czech Republic (Brno, Prague).

UPET in accounting and finance: Latvia (Riga), Bulgaria (Sofia), Poland (Bydgoszcz, Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Katowice, Krakow), Germany (Berlin, Jena, Munich). France (Paris), Czech Republic (Brno, Prague).

UPET in psychology and sociology: Bulgaria (Sofia), Poland (Bydgoszcz, Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Katowice, Krakow), Great Britain (London). Germany (Berlin, Jena, Munich), France (Paris), Czech Republic (Brno, Prague).

UPET in political science and international relations: Latvia (Riga), Bulgaria (Sofia), Poland (Bydgoszcz, Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Katowice, Krakow), Germany (Berlin, Jena, Munich). France (Paris), Czech Republic (Brno, Prague).

UPET in linguistics: Bulgaria (Sofia), Poland (Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Katowice, Krakow), Great Britain (London), Germany (Berlin, Jena, Munich), Czech Republic (Brno, Prague).

UPET in pedagogy and psychology: Bulgaria (Sofia), Poland (Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Katowice, Krakow), Great Britain (London), Germany (Berlin, Jena, Munich), Czech Republic (Brno, Prague).

UPET in information technology: Bulgaria (Sofia), Poland (Bydgoszcz, Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Katowice, Krakow), Great Britain (London), Germany (Berlin, Jena, Munich). Czech Republic (Brno, Prague).

UPET in art history: Bulgaria (Sofia), Poland (Warsaw, Wrocław, (Gdańsk, Katowice, Krakow), Germany (Berlin, Jena, Munich), Czech Republic (Brno, Prague).

"But note that depending on which specialty you choose, which of the subject exams you would like to take, you will have slightly different sets of opportunities to take this exam abroad," Vakulenko warned.

She said that there are no individual forms of assessment.

"Everyone will take the test at testing centers. That is, in specially equipped computer rooms where the assessment will take place, regardless of your circumstances, you must take these circumstances into account and prepare to arrive at the assessment center," said Vakulenko.

In Ukraine, they want to make it impossible to use education to evade mobilization: the bill is already in the Rada21.04.25, 12:59 • 7209 views

Calendar of UEE/UPET

According to the Calendar Plan for the organization and conduct of entrance examinations to the Master's program in 2025, approved by the order of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, entrance examinations will be held in two sessions:

• main: June 21 — July 12;

• additional: July 29 — August 18.

The mentioned order also provides for two periods of registration for persons who wish to participate in the UPET and/or UEE — main and additional.

The main registration stage will last from May 2 to May 23 inclusive. Registration will be carried out by the admission committees of higher education institutions. Registered participants will receive examination sheets, which will contain data for logging in to their information pages "Participant's Cabinet of Entrance Examinations to the Master's Program." During the additional period (June 16–17), those who could not do so during the main registration period will be able to register for the UPET and/or UEE.

Until June 12, participants registered for the main session of entrance examinations will receive invitations to their information pages, which will indicate the date, time and place of testing, and until July 26 - participants of the additional session.

Information on the results of the main session on a scale of 100–200 points will be posted on the information pages of participants until July 18, and of the additional session – until August 22.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

