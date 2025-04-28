Deferral from mobilization for extracurricular teachers: the government has approved changes

Extracurricular education teachers who teach a number of areas important to the country will not be subject to mobilization if the relevant amendments to the Law of Ukraine, adopted by the government, also pass consideration in the Verkhovna Rada.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

Pedagogical workers of extracurricular education institutions of state and communal ownership are applying for the right to deferment from conscription.



The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine (MON) has submitted to the draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" regarding the rights of pedagogical workers and students". The document was adopted at a government meeting. It is expected that the amendments to the Law will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science initiated the extension of the right to deferment from conscription for teachers-leaders of groups in areas important to the country:

scientific and technical;

research and experimental;

military-patriotic;

ecological and naturalistic.

Comment

Extracurricular education in these areas plays an important role in shaping skills important for the development of Ukraine's technological, scientific and economic potential. Involving young people in STEM education, scientific and engineering activities, as well as fostering civic engagement, is a strategic task of the state that requires the support of a professional staff in the field of extracurricular activities, - said the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.



In order to prevent possible abuses of the right to deferment, it is stipulated that it will apply to pedagogical workers of state and communal institutions of extracurricular education who, as of January 1, 2025, are already working and continue to work at their main place of work.

Recall

The Cabinet approved changes to the rules of deferment for students and teachers. Men 25+ who are studying for the second time at the same or lower level of education will not receive a deferment.