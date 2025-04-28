Deferral from mobilization for extracurricular teachers: the government has approved changes

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 40890 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 42332 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 47392 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 75638 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126222 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 104122 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 74146 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 151887 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 68746 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 53556 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
2m/s
26%
761 mm
Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 29287 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 30034 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 28098 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 33039 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 32906 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 40908 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 151900 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 127198 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 155011 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 204585 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pope Francis

Petro Poroshenko

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 10067 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 10378 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126234 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 49081 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 84154 views
Actual

Sukhoi Su-27

Brent Crude

Telegram

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Pantsir missile system

Deferral from mobilization for extracurricular teachers: the government has approved changes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2576 views

The government has approved a deferral from mobilization for extracurricular education teachers in certain areas. The changes apply to employees of state and municipal institutions who are employed as of January 1, 2025.

Deferral from mobilization for extracurricular teachers: the government has approved changes

Extracurricular education teachers who teach a number of areas important to the country will not be subject to mobilization if the relevant amendments to the Law of Ukraine, adopted by the government, also pass consideration in the Verkhovna Rada.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

Pedagogical workers of extracurricular education institutions of state and communal ownership are applying for the right to deferment from conscription.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine (MON) has submitted to the draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" regarding the rights of pedagogical workers and students". The document was adopted at a government meeting. It is expected that the amendments to the Law will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science initiated the extension of the right to deferment from conscription for teachers-leaders of groups in areas important to the country: 

  • scientific and technical;
    • research and experimental;
      • military-patriotic;
        • ecological and naturalistic.

          Comment

          Extracurricular education in these areas plays an important role in shaping skills important for the development of Ukraine's technological, scientific and economic potential. Involving young people in STEM education, scientific and engineering activities, as well as fostering civic engagement, is a strategic task of the state that requires the support of a professional staff in the field of extracurricular activities,

          - said the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

          In order to prevent possible abuses of the right to deferment, it is stipulated that it will apply to pedagogical workers of state and communal institutions of extracurricular education who, as of January 1, 2025, are already working and continue to work at their main place of work.

          Recall

          The Cabinet approved changes to the rules of deferment for students and teachers. Men 25+ who are studying for the second time at the same or lower level of education will not receive a deferment.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          PoliticsEducation
          Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
          Verkhovna Rada
          Ukraine
          Brent
          $65.54
          Bitcoin
          $94,724.10
          S&P 500
          $5,515.95
          Tesla
          $285.47
          Газ TTF
          $32.55
          Золото
          $3,284.40
          Ethereum
          $1,807.00